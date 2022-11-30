Mickey Joseph Arrested For Strangulation and 3rd Degree Domestic Assault

The City of Lincoln’s Police Department made an official press release late Wednesday afternoon that Mickey Joseph was taken into custody. Lincoln Police arrested Joseph in a residential area near South 34th and Tree line drive around 2 p.m. Joseph has been booked by the Lincoln Police for charges of domestic assault and strangulation.

On Wed, Nov 30 @ 1:54pm LPD was dispatched to a home near S 34th & Tree Line Drive on a domestic disturbance. Upon concluding the investigation, Robert ‘Mickey’ Joseph, age 54 of Lincoln, was arrested for Strangulation and 3rd Degree Domestic Assault. He was lodged in jail. pic.twitter.com/aiyzvVi8it — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) November 30, 2022

A former Nebraska quarterback from 1988-1991, Joseph was hired away from Louisiana State University back in December 2021 to become the wide receivers coach in Lincoln. He was part of the staff that won the national title at LSU in 2019.

Joseph was later promoted to interim head coach following the firing of Scott Frost. Joseph coached the team to a 3-6 record during his stint at the helm. During the season, Joseph suspended a player, Myles Farmer, for a driving under the influence charge.

After conquering the Iowa Hawkeyes on Black Friday last week, it was later announced that Matt Rhule was being hired as the new head coach of Nebraska. No announcement has been made to date about the status of whether Joseph would be kept.on staff as an assistant under Rhule. He has one year remaining on his contract, which reverted him back to the assistant position should a new head coach be hired.

The Lincoln Police Department posted the following to their FB page:

It is also noted that all arrests and charges are merely allegations. Those arrested and any corresponding charges that may follow are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts has also issued a statement he has been made aware of the matter and Joseph has been placed on Administrative leave.