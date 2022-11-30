Trey Palmer and Anthony Grant Receive All-Big Ten Honors

Well this wasn’t quite a surprise to see Nebraska’s best offensive weapon (and it wasn’t close) get some recognition from the Big Ten Conference.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Trey Palmer was voted as Second Team All-Conference by the media and Third Team All-Conference by the coaches.

Trey Palmer set Nebraska records for receiving yards in a season (1,043) and receiving yards in a game (237 yards against Purdue).

From Huskers.com

Trey Palmer made a major impact in his lone season at Nebraska in 2022. He played in every game with 11 starts and caught 71 passes for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns. His 1,043 receiving yards were a Nebraska record, while Palmer’s 71 receptions were the most by a wide receiver in program history and ranked second overall in NU history. Palmer’s nine touchdown receptions also ranked fifth in school history, and his three 100-yard receiving games ranked 10th. For his performance, Palmer was recognized as a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the league media and a third-team pick by the conference coaches. Palmer was also added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list as a midseason candidate.

Along with Trey Palmer it was Anthony Grant who got some recognition as well. Anthony Grant was named to the All-Big Ten Honorable Mention list.

From Huskers.com