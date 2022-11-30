Nebrasketball: ACC/Big Ten Challenge Boston College Eagles Game Thread

Challenge Day.— Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) November 30, 2022
Boston College
PBA
⌚️ 8:15pm CT
@ESPNU
@HuskersRadio pic.twitter.com/e6XyIlIPvb
- When: Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 8:15 p.m. CT/9:15 ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,000) - Lincoln, Nebraska
- TV: ESPNU, streaming via WatchESPNApp
- Announcers: David Saltzman (play-by-play), Mark Adams (analyst)
- Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst)
-
Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington
Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
The pregame broadcast with Pavelka and Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.
- Betting Odds: Nebraska is a 4.5-point favorite with the Over/Under set at 130.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Boston College No. 109 in KenPom
2022-23 Record: 5-2
Head Coach: Earl Grant
Record at BC: 18-22 (2nd year)
Career Record: 145-111 (9th year)
Nebraska No. 111 in KenPom
2022-23 Record: 4-3
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Record at Nebraska: 28-70 (4th year)
Career Record: 143-126 (9th year)
Loading comments...