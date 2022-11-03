Nebraska Soccer vs Michigan State - A Game Thread

Nebraska soccer takes on #1 Big Ten seed Michigan State this afternoon. The game is on BTN.

#4 Nebraska vs. #1 Michigan State Thursday, Nov. 3 – 1 p.m. (CT)

Lower.com Field Columbus, Ohio

Big Ten Tournament Semifinals

Fresh off a thrilling quarterfinal match, the Nebraska soccer team (8-6-5, 5-3-2 Big Ten) continues the Big Ten Tournament this week against #6 Michigan State (15-1-3, 9-0-1 Big Ten) at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

The fourth-seeded Huskers and top-seeded Spartans square off in the semifinal round on Thursday, starting at 1 p.m. (CT). The match will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

Last Time OutEleanor Dale’s brace powered the Huskers to a 4-0 victory over #25 OSU on Sunday afternoon in front of a season-high 1,519 fans at Hibner Stadium.

Next Up The Big Ten Final, played at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. (CT) and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. The NCAA Selection Show is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 and will be streamed live on NCAA.com.