Nebraska Soccer vs Michigan State - A Game Thread

Nebraska soccer takes on #1 Big Ten seed Michigan State this afternoon. The game is on BTN.
Tune in.
From the Athletic Department:
#4 Nebraska vs. #1 Michigan State Thursday, Nov. 3 – 1 p.m. (CT)
Lower.com Field Columbus, Ohio
» Big Ten Tournament Semifinals » Twitter Updates: @NebraskaSoccer
Fresh off a thrilling quarterfinal match, the Nebraska soccer team (8-6-5, 5-3-2 Big Ten) continues the Big Ten Tournament this week against #6 Michigan State (15-1-3, 9-0-1 Big Ten) at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.
The fourth-seeded Huskers and top-seeded Spartans square off in the semifinal round on Thursday, starting at 1 p.m. (CT). The match will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
Last Time OutEleanor Dale’s brace powered the Huskers to a 4-0 victory over #25 OSU on Sunday afternoon in front of a season-high 1,519 fans at Hibner Stadium.
Next Up The Big Ten Final, played at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. (CT) and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. The NCAA Selection Show is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 7 and will be streamed live on NCAA.com.
- Nebraska Conference Tournament NotesNebraska finished Big Ten play with a 5-3-2 record, matching its conference wins from 2016 and 2018 and the second-most Big Ten wins in a season since joining the conference in 2011. NU won the Big Ten regular-season title in 2013 when the Huskers went 10-1 in conference play.
- The Huskers tied for fourth in the Big Ten standings with 17 points, sharing the spot with Ohio State, Penn State and Rutgers. NU earned the No. 4 seed in the conference tournament due to the tiebreakers. NU’s tie-for-fourth marks its second-best finish in the Big Ten standings since joining the conference in 2011, behind only the 2013 team that won the regular-season crown.
- Nebraska is making its fifth appearance in the Big Ten Tournament since joining the conference in 2011. The team qualified for the conference tournament in 2020-21, but the match was deemed a no-contest. NU is 5-3 in Big Ten Tournament games, winning the title in 2013.
- Nebraska is making its 19th overall appearance in a conference tournament since 1996, when the Huskers played their first season as a member of the Big 12. NU didn’t have a conference affiliation in its first two years as a program in 1994 and 1995.
- Nebraska is 23-12 in conference tournament games, winning six titles. The Huskers won the Big 12 Tournament crown in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000 and 2002, while taking home the Big Ten title in 2013.
- Quick NotesNebraska is ranked 52nd in the latest RPI, released by the NCAA on Monday. The Huskers have the seventh-best ranking by a Big Ten team, behind No. 11 Penn State, No. 13 Michigan State, No. 15 Northwestern, No. 25 Rutgers, No. 30 Ohio State and No. 49 Wisconsin.
- Sophomore Sarah Weber leads the Big Ten with 78 shots, averaging 4.11 shots per game. Junior Eleanor Dale is close behind with 63 shots total for a 3.71 average.
- Junior goalkeeper Sami Hauk stands in fourth place in saves per game with 73 and an average of 3.84.
- Nebraska produced three All-Big Ten selections and one All-Freshman Team member when the conference announced its 2022 postseason honorees on Thursday.
- Sarah Weber (F): First-team
- Reagan Raabe (MF): Third-team
- Eleanor Dale (F): Third-team
- Lauryn Anglim (D): All-Freshman team
- Gwen Lane (D): Big Ten Sportsmanship Award
- Big Ten Tournament at a GlanceThe Big Ten semifinals are set for Thursday at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.
- Nebraska’s semifinal match against No. 1 seed Michigan State will be the first game on Friday before sixth-seeded Penn State battles No. 2 seed Northwestern at 3:30 p.m. (CT).
- In the quarterfinals, MSU defeated Minnesota 2-1, PSU topped Wisconsin 1-0 and Northwestern defeated Rutgers 2-1.
- The Big Ten Final will be played on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m. (CT) on BTN.
- Scouting the Michigan State SpartansNo. 1 seed Michigan State is 15-1-3 this season and finished conference play with a 9-0-1 record. The Spartans are ranked 13th in the RPI.
- Michigan State is one of three teams the Huskers didn’t face during the regular season, along with Rutgers and Maryland.
- The all-time series between the two teams is tied, 4-4-2, dating back to the first meeting in 2011. The teams last faced each other at home last season and played to a 2-2 double overtime tie.
- Head Coach Jeff Hosler is 25-5-6 in his second season at MSU. He holds a career record of 169-17-22 in his ninth season overall. Hosler is assisted by Gabe Romo, Megan Link and Tara Lierman.
