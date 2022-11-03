How to watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska in Week 10

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) continue a two-game stretch of home matchups in Lincoln Saturday with a visit from the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3). In what is one of the would be greatest grassroots trophy game in the history of college football for the $5 bits of broken chair trophy, the two schools and potentially Big Ten Conference are a bunch of a**holes who ended that would be fun feature to this series. So instead we just have Big Ten West football, big whoop.

Annual venting over the corporate stiffs who ruin anything fun in life out of the way, this Saturday marks a must win matchup for Nebraska if the Huskers hope to make a bowl game. With just four games remaining and an upset win over Michigan likely out of the question, a loss in this game realistically marks the end of bowl hopes for the Huskers this season if not truly a mathematical one.

Pulling that win off will be no easy feat, however. UNL is just 1-4 again current Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck with the lone win coming all the way back in 2018 when the Golden Gophers finished just 3-6 in Big Ten action and 7-6 overall. Minnesota is riding a three game win streak since that loss.

The Golden Gophers are averaging 222.8 yards per game on the ground to rank 12th nationally and second in the Big Ten. Senior running back Mo Ibrahim averages 142.6 rushing yards per contest to rank among the top 10 rushers in the country. Nebraska, on the other hand, gives up a Big Ten worst 190.1 yards per game on the ground.

Defensively, Minnesota allows just 274.4 total yards and 14.4 points per game, giving up only 10 or fewer points in five of eight games.

Date/Time: November 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. CT

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska Capacity: 85,458

Surface: FieldTurf

All-Time Series Record: : Minnesota leads, 35-25-2

Series in Lincoln: Nebraska leads 12-10

As Big Ten Foes: Minnesota leads, 6-5

Last Meeting: Oct. 16, 2021 in Minneapolis, MN, Minnesota 30, Nebraska 23

Win Streak: Minnesota, Three games

TV: The game will be televised on ESPN2 with play-by-play by Anish Shroff, analyst Brock Osweiler, and sideline reporter Taylor McGregor. It can be streamed on the ESPN App with a login from your service provider or steaming subscription.

Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at huskers.com. The crew will be: play-by-play Greg Sharpe, analyst Damon Benning, and sidelines Jessica Coody.

Pre- and post-game shows will be hosted by Matt Coatney, Jay Foreman, Bill Doleman, and Ben McLaughlin.

Spanish broadcast will be by Enrique “Kike” Morales and Oscar “El Tico” Monterroso.

Stations are Omaha (KBBX, 97.7 FM); Grand Island (KLIQ, 94.5 FM)

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play.

Weather: At kickoff, the temperature is forecast for around 40 degrees with mostly sunny skies and winds at 9 mph out of the southwest. By the end of the game, temps should have dropped into the mid-50s.

Odds: According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nebraska is a 16-point underdog with the Over/Under set at 46.5.

Trivia

Nebraska has played Minnesota more than any other Big Ten team with Saturday’s matchup marking the 63rd all-time meeting between the two programs. The schools met 50 times prior to UNL joining the Big Ten in 2011, but prior to 2011 the two had not met since 1990. At one point, the programs had met for 19 straight seasons dating from 1934 to 1952.

Since joining the Big Ten, Nebraska has played Minnesota every sear with 2022 marking the 12th straight in the series. Additionally, the 2020 game in the series was played in Lincoln on Dec. 12, marking the only December game in Memorial Stadium history.

Nebraska owned a 16-game win streak in the series between 1963 and 2012, before the Gophers snapped the streak with a victory in 2013 in Lincoln. Since then, Minnesota has a 6-5 edge in the series since 2011, with victories in three straight meetings and four of five games since 2017.

