Report: Nebraska to Hire E.J. Barthel as Running Backs Coach

The offensive staff is starting to take shape.

By Nate McHugh
/ new
NCAA Football: Matt Rhule Press Conference Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Well if you wanted Bryan Applewhite to come back with the Rhule gang then you are going to be rudely disappointed.

It appears that Rhule has gone back to his coaching tree and snagged E.J. Barthel from the University of Connecticut to coach in the same position at Nebraska.

If he can somehow get Nebraska’s running backs to run north/south more instead of thinking they are in the 6th grade where they are faster than everybody else then I think this should be an upgrade.

We shall see.

