Report: Nebraska to Hire E.J. Barthel as Running Backs Coach

Well if you wanted Bryan Applewhite to come back with the Rhule gang then you are going to be rudely disappointed.

It appears that Rhule has gone back to his coaching tree and snagged E.J. Barthel from the University of Connecticut to coach in the same position at Nebraska.

SOURCE: UConn RB coach EJ Barthel is expected to join Matt Rhule’s new staff at Nebraska as RB coach. Barthel had been Temple’s DPP for Rhule and spent two seasons with him at the Panthers. Barthel, 37, also was a Big Ten RC at Penn State. @NateClouse first reported the move. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 29, 2022

Barthel helped UConn's run game make huge strides this year, going from 3.18 yards per carry last year (No. 121 in the country) to 4.80 this season led by a freshman RB and two sophomores. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 29, 2022

If he can somehow get Nebraska’s running backs to run north/south more instead of thinking they are in the 6th grade where they are faster than everybody else then I think this should be an upgrade.

We shall see.