Huskers Earn All-Big Ten Defensive Honors

On Tuesday, November 29th the Big Ten Conference announced it’s All-Big Ten Defensive and Special Team Honors. Even though Nebraska had a four win season, they did pick up some honors here to take into the next year. Three Huskers performed well enough to impress their peers across the conference.

To start off we have linebacker Garrett Nelson who earned second team All-Big Ten from both the coaches and press. This season Garret had 35 solo tackles, 64 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, and one forced fumble for the Cornhuskers.

Linebacker Luke Reimer earned All-Big Ten honorable mention. The Lincoln native had 38 solo tackles, 86 total tackles, and one sack on the season. Luke was also selected honorable mention by the Big Ten media.

Also with honorable mention defensive honors is defensive back Quinton Newsome. The sophomore had 27 solo tackles, 44 total tackles, 10 pass deflections, and two sacks for the Big Red.

Tomorrow the conference will announce the All-Big Ten Offensive Honors. The full list of defensive honors can be found here.