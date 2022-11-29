Pipeline Jerky - The Nebraska Football NIL Collective For The Common Man

You’ve heard me talk about Pipeline Jerky on our live shows.

I promised a review. Here it is!

Pipeline Jerky is a NIL Collective for the common man.So many times when we see the word, “NIL”, for “Name, Image, and Likeness”, we think of a millionaire somewhere writing a check. Pipeline Jerky allows everyone to become involved in the NIL process through the power of tasty jerky.

Each time you purchase a package, a percentage will be placed into a fund that will then be given to Nebraska offensive linemen at the end of the year.

Pipeline Jerky comes in two flavors - Beef/Peppercorn and Pork/HoneyBBQ. You can purchase individual packs online at Pipeline-Jerky.com , or by the “Pipeline Bundle”, which includes 4 packs of each.

They are also available at stores in Nebraska:

Wine, Beer, and Spirits in Omaha, Lincoln, and Grand Island

Leon’s Grocery in Lincoln

Canopy Street Market in Lincoln

Use the code CORNNATION and you will get 10% off orders of $25 or more.