Pipeline Jerky - The Nebraska Football NIL Collective For The Common Man

You’ve heard me talk about Pipeline Jerky on our live shows.
I promised a review. Here it is!
Pipeline Jerky is a NIL Collective for the common man.So many times when we see the word, “NIL”, for “Name, Image, and Likeness”, we think of a millionaire somewhere writing a check. Pipeline Jerky allows everyone to become involved in the NIL process through the power of tasty jerky.
Each time you purchase a package, a percentage will be placed into a fund that will then be given to Nebraska offensive linemen at the end of the year.
Pipeline Jerky comes in two flavors - Beef/Peppercorn and Pork/HoneyBBQ. You can purchase individual packs online at Pipeline-Jerky.com , or by the “Pipeline Bundle”, which includes 4 packs of each.
They are also available at stores in Nebraska:
- Wine, Beer, and Spirits in Omaha, Lincoln, and Grand Island
- Leon’s Grocery in Lincoln
- Canopy Street Market in Lincoln
