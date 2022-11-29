Corn Flakes: New Coach and NCAA Tournament

Did you hear Nebraka hired a new football coach?

No? That’s okay, not many people have. It’s been pretty low key.

This is a big week for the Husker teams as the hiring of Matt Rhule and the staff that he is quickly assembling.

AND the volleyball team is hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament. The Huskers are taking on Delaware State on Thursday at 7pm in Lincoln.

Exciting things are happening for our Huskers.

Now here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Huskers Open NCAA Tournament vs. Delaware State - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 7 overall seed for the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship on Sunday night and will host the first

Rhule Ready to Lead Husker Football - University of Nebraska

Matt Rhule was formally introduced as the University of Nebraska's new head football coach by Vice Chancellor, Director of Athletics Trev Alberts to a crowd of nearly

Huskers pay premium for Rhule to bring back program's glory

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Matt Rhule said he had plenty of options after he got fired by the Carolina Panthers. Nebraska introduced Rhule as its coach on Monday, exactly seven weeks after the Panthers fired him five games into his third season. ''I am here because this is the right fit, it's the right time,'' Rhule said.

Dave Feit: To-Do List for Matt Rhule and All Nebraska Football Stakeholders - All Huskers

New era begins for coach, players, media and fans

Matt and Mickey? As Rhule takes over, Joseph’s status at Nebraska looms

As of late Monday afternoon, Mickey Joseph’s status with the new Husker football coaching staff remained a mystery.

Elsewhere

Michigan QB Cade McNamara enters transfer portal

Former Michigan starting quarterback Cade McNamara has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Auburn hires 'the best fit,' chooses Hugh Freeze as next coach

After a thorough search process following Bryan Harsin's firing, Auburn and Hugh Freeze agreed to a contract on Monday, making the former Ole Miss and Liberty coach the Tigers' new coach as the 53-year-old returns to the SEC West.

World Cup 2022: Scenarios, standings, tiebreakers as Brazil, Portugal qualify for last 16; 27 teams alive - CBSSports.com

France, Portugal and Brazil are already through, who will join them in the knockout stage of the tournament?

Big Ten fines Michigan State $100K, suspends DB Khary Crump eight games in 2023 for Michigan tunnel scuffle - CBSSports.com

Michigan State has been fined $100,000 for an incident that occurred at Michigan Stadium on Oct. 29

Does Ohio State deserved to be in College Football Playoff after loss? | NBC Sports

Jim Trotter joins Brother from Another to explain how No. 2 Ohio State's inability to play upfront and aggressive cost them against No.

Hugh Freeze, Lane Kiffin teams stumble amid coaching rumors - Sports Illustrated

The college football coaching carousel is taking an on-field toll for the second year in a row.