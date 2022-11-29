Week 13 Cobs: Smashing Helmets, Punching Fans and Mascot Fights

It’s time of the week again. Let’s get hypnotized by this week’s cob nominations.
November 26, 2022
LSU
Well there goes the Tigers chance of getting into the playoff.
MOOSE MUHAMMAD ONLY NEEDED ONE HAND @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/aUoiUr3rbn— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 27, 2022
Iowa
All the Hawkeyes have to do was beat Nebraska and they’re on their way to the Big Ten Championship. The Huskers had other plans jumping out to a 24-0 lead and holding on for the 24-17 win.
It's 24-0. @_MarcusW11 x @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/y6gUfbqaNB— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 25, 2022
Wilbur the Wildcat & Sparky the Sun Devil
The two rival mascots got into a fight during the Duel in the Desert. Not setting a good example for the kids.
November 25, 2022
Ohio State Tight End Gee Scott Jr.
Why would you do something like this?
November 26, 2022
Pittsburgh Defensive Tackle Devin Danielson
This is a really bad thing to do to yourself.
November 27, 2022
Memphis Quarterback Seth Henigan
For the second time in three weeks, this guy gets a cob nomination for a bad throw.
November 27, 2022
Davidson Quarterback Jayden Waddell
Wild, Crazy, Stupid Throw results in interception.
BIG MAN INTERCEPTION!— Richmond Spider Football (@Spiders_FB) November 26, 2022
Matei Fitz gets his first career pick after the Spiders pressure forces a wild throw. #OneRichmond pic.twitter.com/RRgfjlFVdA
Oregon Coach Dan Lanning
For the second time in three weeks, this guy gets a cob nomination for another horrible decision. I’m not sure why he would go for in on 4th down in this situation. Cost your team the game.
November 26, 2022
Oregon Defensive End DJ Johnson
This isn’t the first time an Oregon player has punched a fan after a game.
November 27, 2022
Iowa State Special Teams
When the snap is so bad that it hits the ref.
November 26, 2022
We have a chaotic selection of cobs for Week 13 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.
