Week 13 Cobs: Smashing Helmets, Punching Fans and Mascot Fights

It’s time of the week again. Let’s get hypnotized by this week’s cob nominations.

LSU

Well there goes the Tigers chance of getting into the playoff.

Iowa

All the Hawkeyes have to do was beat Nebraska and they’re on their way to the Big Ten Championship. The Huskers had other plans jumping out to a 24-0 lead and holding on for the 24-17 win.

Wilbur the Wildcat & Sparky the Sun Devil

The two rival mascots got into a fight during the Duel in the Desert. Not setting a good example for the kids.

Ohio State Tight End Gee Scott Jr.

Why would you do something like this?

Pittsburgh Defensive Tackle Devin Danielson

This is a really bad thing to do to yourself.

Memphis Quarterback Seth Henigan

For the second time in three weeks, this guy gets a cob nomination for a bad throw.

Davidson Quarterback Jayden Waddell

Wild, Crazy, Stupid Throw results in interception.

BIG MAN INTERCEPTION!



Matei Fitz gets his first career pick after the Spiders pressure forces a wild throw. #OneRichmond pic.twitter.com/RRgfjlFVdA — Richmond Spider Football (@Spiders_FB) November 26, 2022

Oregon Coach Dan Lanning

For the second time in three weeks, this guy gets a cob nomination for another horrible decision. I’m not sure why he would go for in on 4th down in this situation. Cost your team the game.

Oregon Defensive End DJ Johnson

This isn’t the first time an Oregon player has punched a fan after a game.

Iowa State Special Teams

When the snap is so bad that it hits the ref.

We have a chaotic selection of cobs for Week 13 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.