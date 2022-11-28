Report: Corey Campbell being hired as new Strength & Conditioning Coach

First reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, Corey Campbell is reportedly headed to Lincoln to join new head coach Matt Rhule’s staff as the strength and conditioning coach.

Campbell has been with Rhule dating back to Rhule’s time at Baylor. Campbell was an assistant strength and conditioning coach for the Bears under Jeremy Scott (then Director of Athletic Performance) and Rhule before taking over the role of Director of Athletic Performance for the Baylor football program from Scott when he left for Carolina. He later left to be an assistant under Scott again in Carolina for the past two seasons.

Campbell played football at Georgia during his undergraduate career and initially was planning to attend pharmacy school before giving up on that dream to instead pursue a career in athletic performance. He went on to attended Georgia College to work on a master’s in exercise science.

Campbell was busy applying for jobs before finishing his degree and took a chance when Cincinnati offered him the opportunity to finish his degree and take an assistant strength coach position with the the football, cheerleading, and golf programs. Campbell credits that diversity of sport focus with helping to make him a better coach.

When Tommy Tuberville left Cincinnati at the end of the 2016 season, that resulted in a call from former strength coach at Georgia, Justin Lovett who offered him a job at Purdue under new head coach Jeff Brohm. Just three months later, Scott called from Baylor and offered Campbell a job in Waco. Now Campbell looks to be headed to Lincoln.