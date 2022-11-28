Report: Terrance Knighton is being hired as new defensive line coach

First reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, Terrance Knighton is reportedly headed to Lincoln to join new head coach Matt Rhule’s staff as the defensive line coach. Before we get into his more detailed biography/resume, here is a video of him ragging on his defense for not stopping the crap team that is the local NFL franchise where I live for your viewing pleasure.

Terrance "Pot Roast" Knighton

was ripping the entire @Panthers defense on the sidelines for failing to stop the @WashingtonNFL rushing attack.



Knighton joined the #Panthers as a coaching assistant in 2021.pic.twitter.com/krX3w6ZiKh — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 24, 2021

Knighton has served as a coaching assistant for the Carolina Panthers under Rhule since the start of the 2021 season. He has been working with the defensive lineman since Paul Pasqualoni was fired on Nov. 11.

Prior to his stint in Charlotte with the Panthers, Knighton was the defensive line coach at Wagner from 2019-2020. The Eagles went 1-11 (1-6 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) in 2019 and 0-2 (MAAC schedule only) in an abridged spring “2020” season in March 2021.

Notably from his coaching resume to date and even his playing days, Knighton has not worked long with Rhule, and did not play under him, either. While Knighton is a Temple graduate where he played all four years, becoming a team captain as a senior in 2008, that was prior to Rhule’s time as a head coach at Temple.

Knighton was drafted in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft as the 72nd overall pick and played seven seasons on an active roster and a final season on the practice squad for the New England Patriots. He started out with the Jackson Jaguars (2009-2012), Denver Broncos (2013-2014), and ended his career with the then Washington Redskins (2015).