Report: South Carolina’s Marcus Satterfield Set To Become Nebraska’s Next Offensive Coordinator

This was a big one. Many were wondering who Matt Rhule was going to persuade to join him at Nebraska.

Well now we know who will be leading the offense.

Sources: Nebraska is close to hiring South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield as the school’s new offensive coordinator. Satterfield worked with Matt Rhule at Temple, Baylor and the Carolina Panthers. South Carolina’s offense scored 94 points in wins over Tennessee and Clemson. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2022

South Carolina made a strong push to keep Satterfield, but his ties to Rhule and the opportunity to go to Nebraska won out. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2022

That second tweet is interesting to me. “...the opportunity to go to Nebraska won out.” I wonder how widespread this notion regarding the opportunity to coach at Nebraska could be in the coaching sphere.

Anyways. Marcus Satterfield will be leaving a middle of the road SEC school to take the same job at a bottom rung Big Ten School.

Satterfield coached with Rhule at three different stops. First at Temple, then Baylor and then one season with the Carolina Panthers before he took the South Carolina job.

Notably, if you want to feel really good about this hire, is that Satterfield’s offense just put up historic numbers against two really good programs.

Last week he put up 31 points in a upset win over rival Clemson with 414 total yards. Only 54 of that was on the ground but Spencer Rattler has been slinging it.

But most important is that they put up 63 points against fifth ranked Tennessee with 606 total yards.

Six times this season South Carolina rushed for over 100 yards. Two times they went over 200 so he is not allergic to running the ball.

So what do you think of the hire?