Huskers in the NFL Week 12

While the Husker headlines were dominated by the Iowa victory and Matt Rhule being named the new head coach, we did have several Huskers playing games this weekend, including Ameer Abdullah having quite the day. Here is a look at how each former Husker performed in their Week 12 games.

Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys

Gifford only played on special teams but was unable to make any tackles or continue his streak of forcing fumbles.

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys

While Maher connected on all four of his extra point tries, he did miss a 46 yard field goal wide right.

Devine Ozigbo, Denver Broncos

Playing only four offensive snaps, Ozigbo did catch one pass for three yards in the Broncos’ loss to the Panthers.

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

David’s 8 tackles were second most for the Buccaneers in their loss to the Browns. David did have one tackle for loss.

Ben Stille, Cleveland Browns

After playing nearly half the game last week, Stille only received 11 defensive snaps against the Buccaneers. Stille made one tackle and even helped break up a screen pass in the 4th quarter.

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans

Burkhead was targeted twice in the passing game making one catch for five yards but was injured on the play and never returned.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

It may have been a blowout loss but Collins had a big day against the Dolphins collecting two sacks to go along with two more quarterback hurries and another tackle for loss.

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals

Playing only five offensive snaps, Morgan was used for his blocking skills. Morgan did make one tackle on a 1st quarter punt.

Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

In kind of a unique play, Taylor-Britt was able to force a fumble on Derrick Henry but the ball bounced to another Titans who recovered it for a touchdown. Otherwise Taylor-Britt was second on the team in tackles with eight.

Josh Kalu, Tennessee Titans

Kalu only played on special teams for the Titans but wasn’t able to make any tackles.

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

Jaimes only saw action as a part of the Chargers extra point and field goal units.

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders

Even with Raiders starter Josh Jacobs having a career game, Ameer Abdullah has his best performance of the season as well. Ameer had three rushes for 16 yards but he also had 3 catches for 39 yards and a touchdown. Add in averaging 24 yards per kick return and a special teams tackle and it was a busy day for Abdullah.

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

Jurgens did see some action on offense but it was just for two snaps. Otherwise he was regulated to extra points and field goals.

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

Stoll played 80% of the Eagles offensive snaps but didn’t see a target in this game. Stoll did recover an onside kick at the end of the game to secure the victory.

Ndamukong Suh, Philadelphia Eagles

In his second game with the Eagles Suh didn’t register any tackles in his 18 snaps but did help the Eagles limit the Packers rushing attack.

Samori Toure, Green Bay Packers

Toure may have started the game on the field but that was just one of two offensive snaps he saw all game long.

Injured Reserve

Nick Gates, New York Giants

Matt Farniok, Dallas Cowboys

Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos

Cethan Carter, Miami Dolphins

Practice Squad

Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Dicaprio Bootle, Kansas City

Lamar Jackson, Chicago Bears