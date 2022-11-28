Huskers in the NFL Week 12

While the Husker headlines were dominated by the Iowa victory and Matt Rhule being named the new head coach, we did have several Huskers playing games this weekend, including Ameer Abdullah having quite the day. Here is a look at how each former Husker performed in their Week 12 games.
Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys
Gifford only played on special teams but was unable to make any tackles or continue his streak of forcing fumbles.
Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys
While Maher connected on all four of his extra point tries, he did miss a 46 yard field goal wide right.
Devine Ozigbo, Denver Broncos
Playing only four offensive snaps, Ozigbo did catch one pass for three yards in the Broncos’ loss to the Panthers.
Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
David’s 8 tackles were second most for the Buccaneers in their loss to the Browns. David did have one tackle for loss.
Ben Stille, Cleveland Browns
After playing nearly half the game last week, Stille only received 11 defensive snaps against the Buccaneers. Stille made one tackle and even helped break up a screen pass in the 4th quarter.
Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans
Burkhead was targeted twice in the passing game making one catch for five yards but was injured on the play and never returned.
Maliek Collins, Houston Texans
It may have been a blowout loss but Collins had a big day against the Dolphins collecting two sacks to go along with two more quarterback hurries and another tackle for loss.
Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals
Playing only five offensive snaps, Morgan was used for his blocking skills. Morgan did make one tackle on a 1st quarter punt.
Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals
In kind of a unique play, Taylor-Britt was able to force a fumble on Derrick Henry but the ball bounced to another Titans who recovered it for a touchdown. Otherwise Taylor-Britt was second on the team in tackles with eight.
Josh Kalu, Tennessee Titans
Kalu only played on special teams for the Titans but wasn’t able to make any tackles.
Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers
Jaimes only saw action as a part of the Chargers extra point and field goal units.
Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders
Even with Raiders starter Josh Jacobs having a career game, Ameer Abdullah has his best performance of the season as well. Ameer had three rushes for 16 yards but he also had 3 catches for 39 yards and a touchdown. Add in averaging 24 yards per kick return and a special teams tackle and it was a busy day for Abdullah.
Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles
Jurgens did see some action on offense but it was just for two snaps. Otherwise he was regulated to extra points and field goals.
Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles
Stoll played 80% of the Eagles offensive snaps but didn’t see a target in this game. Stoll did recover an onside kick at the end of the game to secure the victory.
Ndamukong Suh, Philadelphia Eagles
In his second game with the Eagles Suh didn’t register any tackles in his 18 snaps but did help the Eagles limit the Packers rushing attack.
Samori Toure, Green Bay Packers
Toure may have started the game on the field but that was just one of two offensive snaps he saw all game long.
Injured Reserve
Nick Gates, New York Giants
Matt Farniok, Dallas Cowboys
Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos
Cethan Carter, Miami Dolphins
Practice Squad
Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers
Dicaprio Bootle, Kansas City
Lamar Jackson, Chicago Bears
