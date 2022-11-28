Monday Flakes: Taking Home the [Heroes] Trophy, Cheeto Dust, and World Cup Updates

Good Monday morning Corn Nation. I hope you all had an amazing Thanksgiving! I know it is way better to write these after a Husker win than a loss.

I have to admit that I was pretty sure we were headed for another gut punch on Friday. But, the Huskers got the one play they needed. The one play that has eluded them for several years. I’m happy for those players. They have worked hard and deserve to enjoy this side of the game.

The Husker women have some reasons to be thankful after their trip to Puerto Rico. They earned two wins and again got the sharpshooting Jaz Shelley we all saw last season. Shelley scored 32 points in the Huskers overtime win vs MIssissippi State. Anni Stewart continues to get better as an all-round player (she has always been a very good scorer) and is earning more time on the floor.

There has been no additional word (that I’m aware of) on Sam Haiby. She made her first appearance of he season vs Tarleton, played six minutes and limped off the floor. She hasn’t been back in a game since. I hope no news is good news - meaning that if she re-aggravated that knee injury in a way that was season-ending, we would have an announcement?

The Husker women play Thursday at 6 pm central at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. Look for a game thread about a half hour ahead of tipoff.

Frosted Flakes

Sports!!

16-year-old inspiration



West Catholic Junior, Hlib Kuzmenko was fighting in Kyiv, Ukraine, to defend his family as Russian troops invaded. Just months ago, Kuzmenko fled his homeland to play for @GRWCFootball. #MIFTBL | @ThinkFordFirst pic.twitter.com/mz9GNWpcNJ — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) November 25, 2022

Sunday World Cup recap: Canada eliminated by Croatia; Spain, Germany draw

Canada scored just two minutes into the game, but the Croatians responded with two goals before halftime to go ahead.

November 27, 2022 coverage of the World Cup

Germany took on Spain in a clash of former World Cup champions. In the early games, Costa Rica beat Japan and Morocco topped Belgium in a pair of upsets.

No. 18 Alabama hands No. 1 North Carolina 2nd loss in 4OT - NCAA Men's Basketball

No. 18 Alabama sent top-ranked North Carolina to a second straight loss with a 103-101 victory in a quadruple-overtime thriller.

Here's how social media is reacting to Wisconsin's decision to hire Luke Fickell as its next head football coach

The reactions on Luke Fickell, and not Jim Leonhard, set to become the next head football coach at Wisconsin, are pouring in across social media.

Reading Makes You Smarter

(Not Guaranteed)

Loab is showing us the unimaginable future of artificial intelligence - ABC News

New mind-bending technology that creates media from scratch is evolving rapidly, and it’s billed as the next big disruption.

Sharp-Shooting Farm Robot Can Treat 500,000 Plants Per Hour With 95% Decrease in Chemical Sprays

Physically mobile robots are already probably more common on big farms than in most other sectors of the economy.

Remembering 'Peanuts' creator Charles Schulz on his 100th birthday : NPR

While Schulz stipulated that the strip would end with him, his iconic characters live on. His widow, Jeannie Schulz, says people still get comfort from the comic because "it talks about humanity."

The Weekly Dump

Why Old, White Dog Poop Disappeared in the 1990s | Mental Floss

It wasn’t a product of your young imagination: Chalky, white dog poop really was everywhere in the 1970s and ‘80s. Here’s why it went away.

Then There’s This

Official Cheetos Grinder Lets You Make Cheese Dust At Home

The Cheetos Duster is the snack brand’s “first-ever cooking gadget.”

(Spoiler: you can’t use this just to get cheeto dust; it grinds up the entire Cheeto. I’m disappointed and I’m sure others are too.)