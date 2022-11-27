Report: Matt Rhule’s contract will pay $72 million over its eight years

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, newly hired Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule will be making $72 million over his new eight-year contract with the Huskers. While the exact annual sums are not yet available publicly, that total would average out to $9 million per year over the full term of the contract.

Roughly $9 million a year for Rhule at Nebraska. https://t.co/YWn60CNcB1 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 27, 2022

While the head coach of the Baylor Bears, Rhule was making $4.1 million prior to leaving for the Carolina Panthers. The new contract with Nebraska, taking what an average annual salary would be, would have made Rhule the eighth-highest paid coach in the country and third in the Big Ten for the 2022 season.

Rhule is still owed approximately $32 million by the Panthers, but Dellenger claims that Nebraska’s salary will mostly offset the majority of that sum. His contract with the Panthers stipulated that Rhule needed to look for work and accept a reasonable salary in his new position, so claims that Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts should have low-balled the salary based on what the NFL franchise still owed him were uninformed opinions. However, it is certainly up to individuals to determine if they believe $9 million per year is industry standard at this point.

As for the hire, Rhule will have a tough road ahead. He takes over a broken Husker program that limped to a 3-6 finish under interim coach Mickey Joseph. UNL finished 4-8 overall on the season and wasted plenty of its money to fire head coach Scott Frost after a 1–2 start to the season despite a reduced buyout just weeks away.

Frost went an astoundingly awful 16–31 record across more than four years. Nebraska has not posted a winning season since head coach Mike Riley did so in 2016, also the last time the team made a bowl game. It has not had back-to-back winning seasons since Bo Pelini did so from 2013-2014.

While Wisconsin is still yet to formally announce Luke Fickell as its new head coach with related salary news (though Barry Alvarez has confirmed that Fickell is the next coach) and potential contract extensions and raises await ahead of the 2023 season, this is where Rhule stands in the Big Ten salary pecking order (again, using the average as the official 2023 sum is not yet available) for 2023:

Tied No. 1 - Mel Tucker and Ryan Day: $9.5 million

No. 3 - Matt Rhule: $9 million (estimate)

No. 4 - Jim Harbaugh: $7.05 million

No. 5 - James Frankling: $7 million

No. 6 - Ryan Fitzgerald: $5.748 million

No. 7 - Kirk Ferentz: $5 million

No. 8 - PJ Fleck: $4.42 million

No. 9 - Jeff Brohm: $4.417 million

No. 10 - Tom Allen: $4.26 million

No. 11 - Bret Bielema: $4.2 million

No. 12 - Greg Schiano: $4 million

No. 13 - Mike Locksley: $2.538 million

Fired Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst was under contract for $4.323 million at the time of his firing. Frost was making $4 million per year under his renegotiated contract at the time of his firing with a path to return his salary for 2023 to the $5 million per year he was making before the reduction.

This article has been updated since its original publishing to reflect the news of Luke Fickell being confirmed as the new Wisconsin head coach.