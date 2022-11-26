Nebraska Volleyball Swept by Minnesota

Nebraska 0 vs Minnesota 3- 22-25, 23-25, 25-22

Nebraska began the match and looked sharp for 19 points worth of play, then the emotions of the week started showing up on the court after Kenzie Knuckles suffered a season ending injury and Nicklin Hames was unable to play tonight. The wheels started coming off and Minnesota went on a 9-2 run to tie the score in set one and then go on to win the set.

Set two, Nebraska never looked like themselves and continued to serve too easy and allow Minnesota to run their offense essentially unimpeded.

Huskers showed signs of life in set three but again, the errors and soft play allowed the Gophers to go on a long run that proved to be the difference in the match.

Nebraska will need to get into the practice gym to regroup and find a rhythm before the NCAA tournament starts. The Huskers enter the tournament on shaky footing, for the first time in a long time. The pieces are there, not in synch. After celebrating the seniors after tonight’s game, Coach Cook and the staff have a long week ahead of them to get prepared for a Final Four run.

Nebraska plays next in the NCAA tournament. The 2022 DI women’s volleyball championship selection show will be at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 27 on ESPNU.