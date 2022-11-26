Trey Palmer Announces He is NFL Bound

We all knew this was the most likely outcome, but Trey Palmer made it official. He will enter the NFL draft rather than return for another season of college football.

Palmer quickly became a Husker fan favorite and drew plenty of attention from opposing defenses. He broke the Nebraska single season receiving record at 1,043 yards. He became only the second Husker to eclipse the 1000 yard mark. Stanley Morgan, Jr. was the first.

Good luck Trey! We’ll enjoy watching you on Sundays.