Trey Palmer Announces He is NFL Bound

The record breaking wide receiver is making the jump to the next level

By ranchbabe
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 25 Nebraska at Iowa Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We all knew this was the most likely outcome, but Trey Palmer made it official. He will enter the NFL draft rather than return for another season of college football.

Palmer quickly became a Husker fan favorite and drew plenty of attention from opposing defenses. He broke the Nebraska single season receiving record at 1,043 yards. He became only the second Husker to eclipse the 1000 yard mark. Stanley Morgan, Jr. was the first.

Good luck Trey! We’ll enjoy watching you on Sundays.

