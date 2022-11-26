Mickey Joseph Didn’t Perform Miracles But We Should Be Grateful for Him Anyways

“Last time we beat Iowa I wasn’t even a dad yet.” I received that text last night.

His sons are seven years old.

Mickey Joseph did something last night that the past two Nebraska football coaches have failed to do which was beat Iowa on Black Friday.

The last one to do so was Bo Pelini.

If there was ever a great way to finish a 4-8 season this was definitely it. Nebraska beat a rival in Iowa, who they have failed to beat in the last seven tries, who with a win would have had a trip booked to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship game against either Ohio State or Michigan.

Not only did they play spoiler but they ended a seven year losing streak.

I’ve been saying that Mickey Joseph would have to perform a few miracles in order to get the job. Unfortunately, at this point it sounds like Mickey will not get the job. The “my sources” rumor mill is pointing right at Matt Rhule for Nebraska’s next head coach.

Regardless of where Mickey Joseph goes after this season I believe that both he and Nebraska football will appreciate the work he did under the circumstances he was given.

I mean, he made history. For those who are seven years old or younger, he actually did something that has never been seen in their entire lives.

He might have set things up for great things to come. At least, he left things better than he found it. And for that we should be grateful.

The greatest thing the internet has produced today. No debate. #Huskers



Don't credit me. pic.twitter.com/WP1zD5DOxX — Nick Benes (@njbenes) November 26, 2022

Left it all out on the field.



Except this . #GBR pic.twitter.com/GdO6k4iVCL — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) November 26, 2022

PACKING IT UP. TAKING IT HOME. pic.twitter.com/jWwxmRcAnr — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) November 26, 2022

Mickey Joseph says Nebraska D is getting Blackshirts back - in lockers on Monday. #huskers — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) November 26, 2022

Nebraska WR Trey Palmer: “You see what happened when I wake up pissed off.” pic.twitter.com/InEEWZJJlR — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) November 26, 2022

