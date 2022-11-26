Reaction to Nebraska Hiring Matt Rhule

There we have it. After months of wondering and plenty of speculation and rumors, Nebraska has hired their next head football coach. And in my opinion, Trev Alberts hit a grand slam with the hiring of Matt Rhule.

Matt Rhule comes to Nebraska after a failed tenure with the Carolina Panthers going 11-27 in three years. Rhule helped build up the roster but his undoing was the quarterback position where they were never able to get it right.

But don’t let Rhule’s failed tenure in Carolina damper your excitement. He was tremendous in college, winning ten or more games 3 times in seven seasons. His work to build Baylor back up after the Art Briles scandal was one of the best turnarounds in college the past ten years.

Rhule has the makings to be a great fit at Nebraska. He’s a proven program builder who thrived on developing players. That’s something this program has lacked since the days of Bo Pelini. For a more in-depth breakdown of this hire, check out the video.