Instant Reaction: Nebraska Beats Iowa 24-17!

Nebraska hangs to BEAT IOWA 24-17 and ruin their season!

They don’t get to win the Big Ten West!

When I previewed the game I said the team who made the least mistakes would win. I’m guessing most of you thought - “Nebraska always makes more mistakes than the other team.”

WELL NOT TODAY ZERG.

Nebraska’s defense played well enough to win, forcing turnovers and manufacturing points. Three fumbles and an interception for Iowa, which lead directly to points for our beloved Huskers!

Nebraska’s offense was once again buoyed by the Casey Thompson - Trey Palmer connection as Palmer set the single season receiving record. He finished the game with 9 receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

It was great to get a win to finish the football season. Now we will await word on who our next head football coach will be.

Use the code NEWCOACH22 to get %15 off until December 11th!