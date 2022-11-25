Nebraska Leads Iowa 17-0 At Half

The US Men’s National team played England to a 0-0 tie just before this game started. I was more excited for that than this game. That’s really sad.

Nebraska won the toss and deferred. Iowa starts with the ball.

Our beloved Huskers took the opening drive down the field, throwing left, throwing right, throwing all over the place. The drive stalled at the Iowa 15 when Casey Thompson nearly threw an interception as he was fit while throwing.

Timmy Bleekrode missed a 32-yard field goal so nobody got their hopes up early.

Nebraska 7 - 0

Iowa ran the ball a couple times, gain a first down and punted. Nebraska ran one play from the 13-yard line. Casey Thompson hit Trey Palmer in stride for a 87-yard touchdown.

Kaboom!

Nebraska 10 - 0

Nebraska’s defense continued to shut down the Hawkeye offense. On 2nd and 7, at the Iowa 39, quarterback Spencer Petras was stripped of the ball. Originally called down, an official reversal game Nebraska the ball at the Iowa 31.

Our beloved Huskers could get no further than the Iowa 3-yard line. Rahmir Johnson had a good run of 15 yards but on third down, Thompson’s pass attempt to tight end Travis Vokolek fell incomplete in the end zone

Timmy Bleekrode hit a 21-yard field goal.

Nebraska 17 - 0

Our beloved Huskers forced another Iowa turnover to start their scoring drive from the Iowa 39.

Spencer Petras was forced out of the game due to injury. Alex Padilla was sacked and lost the ball, which was picked up by Nebraska. Three plays later, Thompson hit Palmer for 18 yards and another touchdown. Iowa appeared to have forced Nebraska into a field goal, but they were called for defensive pass interference when Sebastian Castro held Oliver Martin on his way to the end zone.

With the catch Palmer became the single-season receiving record holder, surpassing Stanley Morgan who set the record in 2018 with 1,004. Palmer got to 1,007 with the reception.

Nebraska had another potential scoring possession but ran out of time as the half ended. Our beloved Huskers made it to the Iowa 26 as Thompson hit Marcus Washington for 18 yards to pick up a first down. On the next play, Trent Hixson was called for holding, moving the ball back to the Nebraska 46. Rahmir Johnson had an 11-yard carry to finish out the half.

Nebraska’s defense held Iowa’s offense to 72 total yards, forced two turnovers and had three sacks.