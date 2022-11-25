Nebraska vs Iowa - The Game Thread

Date/Time: November 25, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. CT/4:00 ET

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa Capacity: 69,250

Surface: FieldTurf

All-Time Series Record: Nebraska leads, 29-20-3

Series in Iowa City: Nebraska leads, 10-9

As Big Ten Foes: Iowa leads, 8-3

Last Meeting: Nov. 26, 2021 in Lincoln, NE, Nebraska 21-Iowa 28

Win Streak: Iowa, Seven games

TV: The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network with play-by-play by Brandon Gaudin, analyst Jake Butt, and sideline reporter Rick Pizzo. It can be streamed on the Sox Sports App with a login from your service provider or steaming subscription.

Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at huskers.com. The crew will be: play-by-play Greg Sharpe, analyst Damon Benning, and sidelines Jessica Coody.

Pre- and post-game shows will be hosted by Matt Coatney, Jay Foreman, Bill Doleman, and Ben McLaughlin.

Spanish broadcast will be by Enrique “Kike” Morales and Oscar “El Tico” Monterroso.

Stations are Omaha (KBBX, 97.7 FM); Grand Island (KLIQ, 94.5 FM)

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play.

Weather: At kickoff, the temperature is forecast for around 52 degrees with cloudy skies and winds at 10 mph out of the south. By the end of the game, temps are expected to drop to around 44.

Odds: According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nebraska is a 10.5-point underdog with the Over/Under set at 38.5.