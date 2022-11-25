Nebrasketball: Memphis Tigers Preview

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will look to bounce back from a tough Thanksgiving Day loss to the Oklahoma Sooners. Game two of the ESPN Events Invitational outside Orlando, Florida for Nebraska will come today against the Memphis Tigers.

Memphis lost a close one yesterday when Seton Hall’s Tyrese Samuel banked in off the glass the game-winning three-pointer as time expired for a 70-69 win over the Tigers. Despite a four-point lead with just over a minute remaining and only trailing once in the second half, Memphis just couldn’t pull out the victory.

Kendric Davis led the Tigers with 22 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. He leads the team on the season in scoring (20.5 ppg) and assists (5.8 apg). Emmanuel Bandoumel played with Davis for three seasons at SMU from 2019-2022.

The matchup will mark just the second meeting between the two programs. Memphis bested Nebraska in the lone matchup between the two. That 86-79 on Dec. 22, 1954 had a Husker squad led by current head coach Fred Hoiberg’s grandfather, Jerry Bush. As for the current head coaches, Penny Hardaway and Hoiberg are two of the 23 former NBA players currently leading Division I teams on the sidelines as head coach this season.

When: Friday, Nov. 25 at 4:30 p.m. CT/5:30 ET

Friday, Nov. 25 at 4:30 p.m. CT/5:30 ET Where: State Farm Field House (4,000) - Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House (4,000) - Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPNEWS, streaming via WatchESPNApp

ESPNEWS, streaming via WatchESPNApp Announcers: Mark Neely (play-by-play), Randolph Childress (analyst)

Mark Neely (play-by-play), Randolph Childress (analyst) Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst)

Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst) Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

The pregame broadcast with Pavelka and Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.

Betting Odds: Nebraska is a 10.5-point underdog with the Over/Under at 138.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Memphis

2022-23 Record: 2-2

Head Coach: Penny Hardaway

Record at Memphis: 86-45 (5th year)

Career Record: Same

Nebraska

2022-23 Record: 3-2

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 27-66 (4th year)

Career Record: 142-125 (9th year)