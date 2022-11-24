Happy Thanksgiving from Corn Nation!

Happy Thanksgiving from me and everyone else at Corn Nation. We’re thankful for all our readers during the good time and the bad times. I’m thankful to be a part of such a wonderful crew of Husker fans (and a couple of Jayskers) who are committed to publishing some of the best Husker content on the web. Hopefully you are thankful to be part of such a wonderful Husker community.

Now let’s sit down and start some Thanksgiving debates. Thoughts on the latest RHULEmors? Pecan Pie or Pumpkin Pie? Stuffing or Green Bean Casserole? Worst Thanksgiving memory?

Today’s comment section will be an open thread for all the Thanksgiving discussion and shenanigans whether it’s NFL Football, the World Cup, the Egg Bowl and much more.