Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Iowa

Tomorrow is the final game of the Husker football season. Even with all of the Kool-Aid I’ve chugged, I have to say that I am feeling some relief. This hasn’t been the easiest thing to write this season.

Well, actually it hasn’t been easy the whole time I’ve been writing it.

Wait a minute...”It’s me, hi I’m the problem it’s me.”

Anyway I’m sorry to have steered you wrong through so many games. I know some people have lost ant farms and ranch dressing over my advice. But don’t worry I’d bet the whole (doll) house on a Nebraska win in Iowa City.

Here are my reasons why:

#1 IOWA’S OFFENSE

For the first half of the season, Iowa’s offense was very bad. They were unable to score points and relied heavily on the defense to win games. (Sound familiar?) They were able to find some offense throughout the season and have been doing better since then. But for Saturday’s game they are without two of their top offensive weapons.

Sam LaPorta, their top receiver, and full back Monte Pottebaum are both injured and will not play in the game. This will limit Iowa’s offense some.

#2 CASEY THOMPSON

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson was doing all he could last week to get Nebraska that W. The Huskers are going to need everything he’s got on Friday as they once again face another top 10 defense. They will need both his legs and his arm to get the offense moving. Let’s hope the line can hold so he has some time to make the plays he needs.

#3 TREY PALMER

Nebraska is successful when they are able to get Trey Palmer the ball. Palmer accounted for the Huskers’ two touchdowns last week. Thompson has to figure out a way to get Palmer the ball frequently. The offensive scheme is going to be a little more creative and showcase a lot of Trey Palmer.

#4 NEBRASKA’S DEFENSIVE PLAY MAKERS

While the stats don’t always show it Nebraska’s defense does a decent job for being on the field for most of the game, every game. There were a couple young players that have been making plays all season, Ernest Hausmann and Malcolm Hartzog both gave their all to try help the Huskers win. These two along with the older leaders on defense are going to capitalize on the mistakes of the Iowa offense.

#5 WE ALL DESERVE A WIN

The players, the coaches, and the fans have all been through a lot this football season. We need to end it with a win. We also need to end Iowa’s ridiculous four game winning streak against Nebraska. When the Huskers hoist up that Heroes Trophy at the end of the game, it will be for all of us.

Cheers to ending this season with a Husker win and then learning Frank Solich is back to coach and the curse will finally be truly broken.

Nebraska vs Iowa Odds

Iowa is favored by 10.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.