Nebrasketball: Oklahoma Preview

Oklahoma Sooner Preview

Date: Thursday, November 24th

Time: 4:00pm CST

Location: Orlando, FL - ESPN Events Invitational

Record: 3-1

Head Coach: Porter Moser (2nd Season)

Preview:

A big game for the Sooners and Huskers down in Florida over the Thanksgiving holiday in the ESPN Events Invitational. The Sooners bring to town a transfer lead team that is currently sitting 4-1 on the year with wins over UNC Wilmington, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and South Alabama. Their lone loss was a one point loss to Sam Houston State to start the team off 51-52.

The Sooners are lead by Grant Sherfield. The 6’2” guard is leading the team with 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. In his outing against South Alabama he had 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 8 assists. Grant spent his first season at Wichita State before transferring to Nevada for two seasons before joining the Sooners for is senior year. He was a first team all Mountain West his sophomore year and third team his junior. He originally declared for the NBA draft last spring but decided to enter the transfer portal and chose Oklahoma as his destination.

Next to Grant is Tanner Groves at center. The 6’10” 240lb center is averaging 10 points, 10 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game. Like Grant he is also a senior. Before coming to Oklahoma he was at Eastern Washington for three years. There he was The 2021 Big Sky player of the year, First Team All Big Sky, and also earned the Big Sky all tournament MVP. He’s big and athletic which should give the Huskers more than enough to deal with in the paint.

Also of note is 6’6” forward Jalen Hill who is averaging 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds while shooting 41% from the floor. Jalen had a big outing against Arkansas-Pine Bluff who they played earlier in the year. That matchup he had 22 points and 7 rebounds against a foe that the Huskers beat last weekend.

Expect a tough matchup for the Huskers in this game.