How to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa in Week 13

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 2-6) will finish the 2022 season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3) in Iowa City, Iowa for a Black Friday matchup. The Huskers will look to play the spoiler as a Hawkeye win will punch Iowa’s ticket to Indianapolis for a second straight season and third time overall for the program.

The yellow and black portion of the sideline is led by one of the top defenses in the country. Iowa is giving up just 13.5 points and 273.3 yards per game. The Hawkeye defense has held nine of 11 opponents to 13 or fewer points this season, while scoring four defensive touchdowns.

By comparison, Iowa’s offense is the second worst in the country just ahead of the New Mexico Lobos. The Hawkeye offense averages just 253.7 yards per game and 17.5 points per game.

Friday marks the 12th straight times the teams will clash on Black Friday and Iowa has won the past seven of those meetings.

Also worth mentioning is the fact that Kinnick Stadium remains home to a ridiculously outdated and offensive trope that is both misogynistic and homophobic regarding the decorating pattern of the visitor’s locker room. This stupid tradition that has resulted in incredibly awful things said to someone who pointed out the common sense systemic problems rooted in the very idea for it by Hayden Fry is long past due for a refresh brought on by common sense and decency along with a few moments of common sense psychology. But I digress and will now likely experience the wrath of homophobic Hawkeye fans who feel compelled to argue with me about how it’s not using a harmful stereotype about gay men and women. Back to Nebraska-Iowa.

Date/Time: November 25, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. CT/4:00 ET

Location: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa Capacity: 69,250

Surface: FieldTurf

All-Time Series Record: Nebraska leads, 29-20-3

Series in Iowa City: Nebraska leads, 10-9

As Big Ten Foes: Iowa leads, 8-3

Last Meeting: Nov. 26, 2021 in Lincoln, NE, Nebraska 21-Iowa 28

Win Streak: Iowa, Seven games

TV: The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network with play-by-play by Brandon Gaudin, analyst Jake Butt, and sideline reporter Rick Pizzo. It can be streamed on the Sox Sports App with a login from your service provider or steaming subscription.

Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at huskers.com. The crew will be: play-by-play Greg Sharpe, analyst Damon Benning, and sidelines Jessica Coody.

Pre- and post-game shows will be hosted by Matt Coatney, Jay Foreman, Bill Doleman, and Ben McLaughlin.

Spanish broadcast will be by Enrique “Kike” Morales and Oscar “El Tico” Monterroso.

Stations are Omaha (KBBX, 97.7 FM); Grand Island (KLIQ, 94.5 FM)

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play.

Weather: At kickoff, the temperature is forecast for around 52 degrees with cloudy skies and winds at 10 mph out of the south. By the end of the game, temps are expected to drop to around 44.

Odds: According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nebraska is a 10.5-point underdog with the Over/Under set at 38.5.

Trivia

Senior edge rusher Caleb Tannor will play in his 56th game at Nebraska on Friday. He is set to tie the school record for games played held by Cameron Meredith (2008-12). Tannor has played in every game since arriving on campus in 2018.

The Nebraska-Iowa matchup has been decided by seven or fewer points each of the past four seasons. Iowa posted three-point wins on back-to-back last second field goals in 2018 and 2019, and has won by six and seven points, respectively, the past two seasons.

The road team has won seven of the past 10 meetings in the series, including UNL wins in Iowa City in 2012 and 2014.

The schools met 35 times before 1946, but played just six times between 1946 and 2011 when the Huskers joined the Big Ten.

