Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Nebraska Huskers football team will complete its season in just two days from now, but the fans are very much in a wait and see mood for the bigger question. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph remains as the current leader of the program, but 54 percent of fans want the Black Friday matchup against Iowa to be his last in that role.

Meanwhile, a not insignificant number of fans, 15 percent to be exact, state they want to see how UNL does against Iowa before deciding whether Joseph should become the full-time head coach.

As for who the hire will be if it isn’t Joseph, a super-majority of fans are withholding judgement on Athletic Director Trev Alberts until the hire is unveiled. While awaiting the hire, there are plenty of internet claims that someone’s friend whose half-sister once removed’s hair dresser says that her boyfriend that works as an HVAC specialist overheard an important athletic department staffer stating that [insert candidate of your choice] is going to be announced as the new hire any day now.

However, Alberts has been tight lipped on the search’s candidates thus far. With so little to base facts on and so many rumors running rampant, it is certainly understandable then that a super-majority of fans are reserving judgement on Alberts’ hire until it is formally announced. Meanwhile, just 16 percent state they will be in favor of the hire regardless of who it is.

Speaking of coaches, men’s basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg’s squad had a tough setback last week at St. John’s. It was just one of many in his now fourth season. If the double-digit loss is a sign of more to come this season for the hoops team, it would make sense that just 40 percent of fans believe Hoiberg will remain the head coach in Lincoln after this season.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.