Week 13: Odds For Every Big Ten Team Including Nebraska

So many great football games this last week of the 2022 season and here we are waiting for a new coach.

Don’t know about y’all, but the waiting and the awfulness of Nebraska football has sucked the life out of me wanting to watch a lot of these games. Not all, but a lot.

Ohio State vs Michigan is must watch sports. Minnesota vs Wisconsin is required in our household. Auburn vs Alabama. Notre Dame vs USC and Kansas vs Kansas State.

Are all y’all going to be watching much football? Or you just waiting for a new coach?

Big Ten Games This Week

Friday

Nebraska at Iowa - 3:00 PM - BTN - Hawkeyes by 10.5 - O/U is 38.5

Saturday

#3 Michigan at #2 Ohio State - 11:00 AM - FOX - Buckeyes by 7.5 - O/U is 56.5

Rutgers at Maryland - 11:00 AM - BTN - No line available

Illinois at Northwestern - 2:30 PM - BTN Alternate - Illini by 14.5 - O/U is 38

Minnesota at Wisconsin - 2:30 PM - ESPN - Badgers by 3.5 - O/U is 36

Purdue at Indiana - 2:30 PM - BTN - Boilers by 10.5 - O/U is 54

Michigan State at #11 Penn State - 3:00 PM - FS1 - PSU by 19 - O/U is 53

Other Games Of Interest

Thursday

Mississippi State at Ole Miss - 6:00 PM - Rebels by 2 - O/U is 61

Friday

#19 Tulane at #25 Cincinnati - 11:00 AM - ABC - Cincy by 1 - O/U is 47

Baylor at #23 Texas - 11:00 AM - ESPN - Texas by 9 - O/U is 56

NC State at #17 North Carolina - 2:30 PM - ABC - UNC by 6.5 - O/U is 56

Florida at #16 Florida State - 6:30 PM - ABC - ‘Noles by 9.5 - O/U is 57.5

Saturday

Auburn at #7 Alabama - 2:30 PM - CBS - ‘Bama by 22 - O/U is 49.5

#9 Oregon at #21 Oregon State - 2:30 PM - ABC - Ducks by 3 - O/U is 58.5

#15 Notre Dame at #6 USC - 6:30 PM - ABC - Trojans by 5.5 - O/U is 64.5

Kansas at #12 Kansas State - 7:00 PM - FOX - Wildcats by 11.5 - O/U is 62.5

