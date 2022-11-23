Wednesday Flakes Says Eat A Lot Of Turkey & Beat Iowa

Last game of the football season for the Huskers is this Friday. That’s it until 2023.

Beat Iowa. Let’s go out on a good note.

We start over, once again, next year.

Once again, we start all over. Hopefully for the last time in a long long time.

Oh yeah, eat a lot of turkey. It’s good for you.

Mankilling Mastodons

Sipple: Easy to see why Joseph should be part of Nebraska future

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph has enjoyed his time in charge of the program, and he should be part of whatever comes next.

College football coaching search candidates: What we’re hearing at Auburn, Nebraska, Arizona State and beyond - CBSSports.com

Seats are open and others will soon be vacated ... but who will be filling them?

KIRK SPEAKS: Nebraska - Black Heart Gold Pants

Last press conference of the irregular season!

Other News From The Sporting World

Would Texas A&M Pay $86 Million to Fire Jimbo Fisher? - The Ringer

Though Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies have been a disaster this season, you’d think his massive guaranteed contract would give him job security. But in modern college football, buyouts are no longer a roadblock.

'I call it dating kryptonite,' says man who's been to 46 football games this season

Meet Michael Barker, who likes college football more than you do.

College Football Hot Seat Watch: What's Next at Auburn, Wisconsin and Nebraska - AthlonSports.com | Expert Predictions, Picks, and Previews

A breakdown of what's to come for potential college football head coach hires at Auburn, Wisconsin and Nebraska.

College Football Playoff rankings: LSU moves up to No. 5, USC to No. 6

Tennessee dropped five spots to No. 10 after losing to South Carolina

England Had a World Cup Game, but First Its Fans Had a Quest. For Beer. - The New York Times

Faced with the disturbing prospect of enduring an entire World Cup match with no alcohol, England’s fans had to turn to their backup plans.

UNC football players claim program, Ed McCaffrey ‘failed their student-athletes’ – Loveland Reporter-Herald

Dozens of football players stood on the University of Northern Colorado sideline near the end of a 35-0 senior day loss to Montana. At the time, at least one was demoralized, angry and fed up.

Fortuna’s Cover 4: Is Wisconsin hire next? Plus other coach timelines, awards, turnarounds - The Athletic

The Badgers may have tipped their hand as the second FBS school to hire a full-time head coach for 2023. All signs point to Jim Leonhard.

Charlottesville mourns, remembers legacies of UVA football players

Things in Charlottesville are going to get harder before they get easier, but in grief we must remember to honor what we've lost.

Report: KU, Lance Leipold agree to contract extension

Leipold has agreed to stay in Lawrence through the 2029 season

Fortuna’s Cover 4: Is Wisconsin hire next? Plus other coach timelines, awards, turnarounds - The Athletic

The Badgers may have tipped their hand as the second FBS school to hire a full-time head coach for 2023. All signs point to Jim Leonhard.

Why couldn't Broncos great Ed McCaffrey cut it as UNC football coach? "No system. No organizational skills."

Ed McCaffrey couldn’t cut the mustard. A lot of people outside Greeley knew it. More to the point, staffers inside the UNC football offices knew it, too.

Yellow Journalism

The Months the Earth Stood Still

Did humanity defeat a potentially devastating plague with relatively modest losses, or did the greater devastation has come from the victory itself?

State lawmakers crafting a 'code of conduct,' mulling hiring an attorney for workplace issues | Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska lawmakers are crafting a "code of conduct" and considering hiring an attorney to handle workplace harassment complaints.

Podcast Schmodcast

Auditory Enlightenment