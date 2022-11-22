Nebraska WBB vs Tarleton Preview and Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2) vs. Tarleton Texans (3-1)

Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Live Video: B1G+ (Student U)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst)

Lincoln (107.3 FM & 1400 AM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Nebraska’s meeting with Tarleton (3-1) will be the lone home game for the Huskers in a seven-game stretch that began with road battles last week at No. 20 Creighton (Nov. 15) and Drake (Nov. 19), before the upcoming two-game Thanksgiving tournament in Puerto Rico. The Big Red will battle Texas A&M Corpus Christi (Nov. 25) and Mississippi State (Nov. 26) at the Puerto Rico Clasico, before embarking on an East Coast swing that includes an ACC/Big Ten Challenge match-up at No. 11 Virginia Tech (Dec. 1) and a Big Ten clash with No. 14 Maryland (Dec. 4).

Nebraska’s lineup, which includes Naismith Trophy candidates Alexis Markowski and Jaz Shelley, features four returning starters. Markowski, a 6-3 sophomore center, leads Nebraska in scoring (13.5 ppg) and rebounding (7.5 rpg) after a season-high 21-point performance in Saturday’s loss at Drake.

Sophomore Allison Weidner has added 13.0 points and 6.5 rebounds, while juniors Isabelle Bourne (10.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg) and Shelley (9.8 ppg, 7.0 apg) - both from Australia - complete the four returning starters for the Huskers.

While Nebraska features an experienced group of starters, Tarleton is succeeding with a rebuilt starting five from last season’s squad that finished with a 16-13 overall record that included an 8-10 WAC mark. The Texans, who are in their third season at the NCAA Division I level, have five new starters after losing their top four scorers from a year ago.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten)

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 10.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - So. - C/F - 13.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 9.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg

2 - Trinity Brady - 5-11 - So. - G - 2.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - So. - G - 13.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg

Off the Bench

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Fr. - F - 7.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - So. - G - 5.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 4.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 3.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg

14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 3.0 ppg, 1.3 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

24 - Nailah Dillard - 5-10 - Gr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

44 - Maggie Mendelson - 6-5 - Fr. - F/C - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998)

Seventh Season at Nebraska (98-86); 16th Season Overall (291-195)

Tarleton Texans (3-1, 0-0 WAC)

32 - Viktoria Ivanova - 5-10 - Jr. - G - 10.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg

21 - Nyajah Mitchels - 6-4 - Jr. - C - 10.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg

4 - Teresa Da Silva - 5-8 - Jr. - G - 13.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg

22 - Tyler Jackson - 5-9 - So. - G - 12.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg

24 - Mayra Caicedo - 5-3 - Sr. - G - 7.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg

Off the Bench

2 - Elise Turrubiates - 6-0 - So. - F - 9.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg

12 - Jenna Dick - 5-8 - Jr. - G - 3.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg

11 - Mason Jones - 5-11 - So. - G - 3.5 ppg, 1.0 rpg

1 - Chloe Callahan - 5-10 - So. - G - 2.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg

31 - Emelia Axelsson - 6-1 - Jr. - F - 1.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg

15 - Starr Omozee - 5-10 - Sr. - F - 1.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg

33 - Karolina Szydlowska - 6-0 - Sr. - F - 1.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg

3 - Jordan Wright - 5-7 - Fr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.5 rpg

Head Coach: Mindy Wilson (Tarleton, 2001)

Ninth Season at Tarleton/Overall (141-94); Third Season at NCAA D-I (28-30)