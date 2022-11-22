Nebraska WBB vs Tarleton Preview and Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2) vs. Tarleton Texans (3-1)
Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 6 p.m. (CT)
Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska
Live Video: B1G+ (Student U)
Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst)
Lincoln (107.3 FM & 1400 AM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App
Nebraska’s meeting with Tarleton (3-1) will be the lone home game for the Huskers in a seven-game stretch that began with road battles last week at No. 20 Creighton (Nov. 15) and Drake (Nov. 19), before the upcoming two-game Thanksgiving tournament in Puerto Rico. The Big Red will battle Texas A&M Corpus Christi (Nov. 25) and Mississippi State (Nov. 26) at the Puerto Rico Clasico, before embarking on an East Coast swing that includes an ACC/Big Ten Challenge match-up at No. 11 Virginia Tech (Dec. 1) and a Big Ten clash with No. 14 Maryland (Dec. 4).
Nebraska’s lineup, which includes Naismith Trophy candidates Alexis Markowski and Jaz Shelley, features four returning starters. Markowski, a 6-3 sophomore center, leads Nebraska in scoring (13.5 ppg) and rebounding (7.5 rpg) after a season-high 21-point performance in Saturday’s loss at Drake.
Sophomore Allison Weidner has added 13.0 points and 6.5 rebounds, while juniors Isabelle Bourne (10.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg) and Shelley (9.8 ppg, 7.0 apg) - both from Australia - complete the four returning starters for the Huskers.
While Nebraska features an experienced group of starters, Tarleton is succeeding with a rebuilt starting five from last season’s squad that finished with a 16-13 overall record that included an 8-10 WAC mark. The Texans, who are in their third season at the NCAA Division I level, have five new starters after losing their top four scorers from a year ago.
Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten)
34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 10.8 ppg, 7.5 rpg
40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - So. - C/F - 13.5 ppg, 7.5 rpg
1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 9.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg
2 - Trinity Brady - 5-11 - So. - G - 2.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg
3 - Allison Weidner - 5-10 - So. - G - 13.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg
Off the Bench
21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - Fr. - F - 7.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg
42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - So. - G - 5.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg
32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - Fr. - F/G - 4.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg
15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - Fr. - G - 3.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg
14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 3.0 ppg, 1.3 rpg
4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg
24 - Nailah Dillard - 5-10 - Gr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg
44 - Maggie Mendelson - 6-5 - Fr. - F/C - 0.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg
Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998)
Seventh Season at Nebraska (98-86); 16th Season Overall (291-195)
Tarleton Texans (3-1, 0-0 WAC)
32 - Viktoria Ivanova - 5-10 - Jr. - G - 10.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg
21 - Nyajah Mitchels - 6-4 - Jr. - C - 10.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg
4 - Teresa Da Silva - 5-8 - Jr. - G - 13.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg
22 - Tyler Jackson - 5-9 - So. - G - 12.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg
24 - Mayra Caicedo - 5-3 - Sr. - G - 7.5 ppg, 3.8 rpg
Off the Bench
2 - Elise Turrubiates - 6-0 - So. - F - 9.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg
12 - Jenna Dick - 5-8 - Jr. - G - 3.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg
11 - Mason Jones - 5-11 - So. - G - 3.5 ppg, 1.0 rpg
1 - Chloe Callahan - 5-10 - So. - G - 2.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg
31 - Emelia Axelsson - 6-1 - Jr. - F - 1.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg
15 - Starr Omozee - 5-10 - Sr. - F - 1.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg
33 - Karolina Szydlowska - 6-0 - Sr. - F - 1.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg
3 - Jordan Wright - 5-7 - Fr. - G - 0.0 ppg, 0.5 rpg
Head Coach: Mindy Wilson (Tarleton, 2001)
Ninth Season at Tarleton/Overall (141-94); Third Season at NCAA D-I (28-30)
