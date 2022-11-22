About Lance Leipold As Nebraska’s Next Head Football Coach

Lance Leipold is the current head coach of Kansas Jayhawks football. His name has come up in relation to the open Nebraska head football coach job. He is an intriguing candidate.

Leipold started his collegiate career playing quarterback at Division III Wisconsin Whitewater. He started his coaching career as soon as his playing days were over, becoming the quarterbacks coach at Wisconsin Whitewater.

He spent a lot of time in both Wisconsin and Nebraska. He won 6 National Titles with Wisconsin Whitewater and was named the Division III Coach of the Year 6 times. His record at Whitewater was 109-6, and he went 34-1 in tournaments.

He spent around 10 years in Nebraska, coaching for UNO.

In 2015, he went to Buffalo, where he compiled a 37-33 record. On April 30, 2021 he was hired by Kansas to replace Les Miles after information arose about Miles’ misconduct with female students at LSU.

He went 2-10 at KU in 2021. He won his first game of the year against South Dakota, then later beat Texas AT Texas when the Longhorns were a 31-point favorite. Remember that game? KU went for two and got it and the entire nation rejoiced for them!

This year he has Kansas going to a bowl game. They started 5-0 but are now 6-5.

Would he be a good choice for Nebraska?

Support Us! Get A Shirt Or Something!

Get a t-shirt.

Get a hoodie.

Get something that’s Not For Everyone, just like Nebraska