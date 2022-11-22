Corn Flakes: Madi Kubik is Big Ten Player of The Week

After a season high 17 kills against Purdue on Sunday Nebraska Senior Outside Hitter Madi Kubik was named Big Ten player of the week. She also had 11 digs and hit .311.

For the week she averaged over 5 kills a set on .347 hitting and 3.3 digs a set.

Kubik is one of the most consistent of the Husker players and can play all rotations really well. This is her first honor this year.

Here are your Flakes.

Nebraska

Nebraska Rebuild Won’t Be Easy - All Huskers

Husker Dan looks at the daunting task ahead for the next Nebraska head football coach.

McKewon: The definitive ranking of Nebraska’s wild, weird and wonderful Black Friday games

We've crafted a touchdown-style ranking of the top seven Black Friday games based on excitement and importance, with categories for the rest. Take a look at Sam McKewon's definitive rankings.

Nebraska volleyball moves up in national poll after two consecutive sweeps

The Huskers bounced back lwith two sweeps last week after being crushed by Ohio State.

Elsewhere

Michigan State hockey’s Jagger Joshua says nothing done since Ohio State player used racial slurs - The Only Colors

Acts of racism do not belong in hockey.. pic.twitter.com/nm9AnIjSgV — Jagger Joshua (@jaggerjoshua8) November 21, 2022

2022 Army vs. Navy Game: Midshipmen unveil NASA-themed uniforms for 123rd meeting with Black Knights - CBSSports.com

Navy's uniforms for the rivalry game against Army will feature and out-of-this-world flare

U.S. came up short once again at the World Cup. Here's why it felt different this time

For too long the U.S. has stepped into major international competitions and played on its heels. That wasn't the case on Monday. But the result was all too familiar.

Lane Kiffin denies report that he's leaving Ole Miss to take head coaching job at Auburn

Kiffin got busy on Twitter following a report that he was leaving Ole Miss.

Security guard knocks the sh-t out of Rose Bowl streaker, wins college football weekend | This is the Loop | Golf Digest

This dude got hit-sticked so hard his phone went flying into row 3.

Thanksgiving Football Schedule 2022: Egg Bowl tops Turkey Day marathon - College Football HQ

Sit down and get comfy: this Thanksgiving holiday brings us a smorgasbord of college football and NFL action to celebrate this Turkey Day.