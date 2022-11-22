Nebraska Reacts Survey: Coaching hire satisfaction

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The end of another Husker football season is upon us with the season finale at Iowa on Friday. There are plenty of questions this year for Nebraska fans heading into the matchup against the Hawkeyes and the offseason that follows, like who will be the head coach.

The rumor mill is in full swing in that regard of late. Ignoring the fact that at time of publication of this survey the general public is unaware who that head coach will be, we want to know if you will be happy with the hire of someone besides Mickey Joseph regardless of who it is.

Speaking of interim head coach Joseph, do fans think Joseph should get the job now that almost the full interim term has been completed?

Finally, we want to know about your thoughts on basketball coaching decisions now. Do you think current head coach Fred Hoiberg will also be let go this season? Be sure to vote now!