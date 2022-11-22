 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 12 Cobs: Six Touchdown Passes, Three Missed Kicks and a Cannon

Special teams is heavily featured in this week’s cob nominations

By Nathaniel Perlow
Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s that time of the week again. Let’s griddy into this week’s cob nominations.

Tennessee

Being a top five team in the country and giving up 63 points to Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks is really bad.

North Carolina

The Tarheels were up 17-0 until disaster struck. The Yellowjackets swarmed back in the second half to sting the ‘Heels.

Arizona Quarterback Jayden De Laura and Wide Receiver Dorian Singer

It’s never good when teammates are fighting each other.

Florida Quarterback Anthony Richardson

This horrible throw somehow ended up as an interception.

Florida Special Teams

This mishap again Vandy proved to be a very costly mistake.

San Jose State Special Teams

Costing the team a shot of winning the game by doing this is worthy of a cob nomination.

USC Kicker Denis Lynch

This kicker had a rough night. Thankfully it didn’t cost his team a win.

Michigan State Kicker Ben Patton

On the other hand, this kicker did cost his team a win.

Michigan State fans aren’t pleased.

Texas A&M Cannon Crew

Why would you fire off the cannon in front of opposing players?

We have an explosive selection of cobs for Week 12 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

BONUS

Mike Leach is ready for Thanksgiving.

RG3 giving a funny shoutout to Yo Muchachos

Flipping into the end zone.

Jump pass

More Big Sky madness

Freaky touchdown

Crazy ending

Weird ending to ‘The Game’

Spiderman meme

Last but not least.

