Week 12 Cobs: Six Touchdown Passes, Three Missed Kicks and a Cannon

It’s that time of the week again. Let’s griddy into this week’s cob nominations.

Lil kid hittin the griddy was feelin it at the Clemson Miami game pic.twitter.com/F1oiAfGHaJ — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) November 19, 2022

Tennessee

Being a top five team in the country and giving up 63 points to Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks is really bad.

Spencer Rattler is the only player in @GamecockFB history to throw 6 TD passes in a game pic.twitter.com/OCdzDMOxtU — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 20, 2022

South Carolina 63

Tennessee 31



A night game in Columbia, SC is a dangerous place. pic.twitter.com/9FSSEhjclq — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 20, 2022

North Carolina

The Tarheels were up 17-0 until disaster struck. The Yellowjackets swarmed back in the second half to sting the ‘Heels.

Georgia Tech scored 21 unanswered points to stun No. 13 UNC in Chapel Hill! @GeorgiaTechFB | #ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/7f2WWDtHCt — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 20, 2022

Arizona Quarterback Jayden De Laura and Wide Receiver Dorian Singer

It’s never good when teammates are fighting each other.

Florida Quarterback Anthony Richardson

This horrible throw somehow ended up as an interception.

Florida Special Teams

This mishap again Vandy proved to be a very costly mistake.

San Jose State Special Teams

Costing the team a shot of winning the game by doing this is worthy of a cob nomination.

San Jose State was called for roughing the kicker and that ends the game! @USUFootball wins 35-31 and the Aggies are bowl eligible!! pic.twitter.com/V0MjcgPNEq — @ (@FTBeard7) November 20, 2022

USC Kicker Denis Lynch

This kicker had a rough night. Thankfully it didn’t cost his team a win.

Michigan State Kicker Ben Patton

On the other hand, this kicker did cost his team a win.

WE'RE GOING TO OVERTIME IN EAST LANSING ‼️ pic.twitter.com/hS9lBoawUS — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 19, 2022

Michigan State fans aren’t pleased.

Mel Tucker managed to lose to a team that completed only one pass in regulation, and then a second pass in 2OT: pic.twitter.com/NNzfNJIJlI — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 19, 2022

Texas A&M Cannon Crew

Why would you fire off the cannon in front of opposing players?

We have an explosive selection of cobs for Week 12 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.

Poll Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 12? Tennessee

North Carolina

Jayden De Laura & Dorian Singer

Anthony Richardson

Florida Special Teams

San Jose State Special Teams

Denis Lynch

Ben Patton

BONUS

Mike Leach is ready for Thanksgiving.

RG3 giving a funny shoutout to Yo Muchachos

Flipping into the end zone.

HE STUCK THE LANDING @AshOHara10 is at it again folks! #ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/n52hAM24MG — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) November 20, 2022

Jump pass

More Big Sky madness

OOHHHhhh the catch by Logan Hofstedt! pic.twitter.com/e5o68rwyb5 — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) November 19, 2022

Freaky touchdown

Crazy ending

Here's the INSANE ending that clinched Boise State a spot in the MWC Championship Game: pic.twitter.com/TJxZyn3KIG — Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) November 20, 2022

Weird ending to ‘The Game’

Still laughing at the ending for the The Big Game. Stanford hits a 61 yard field goal as the clock expires. This shrinks the Cal lead to 27-20. This allegedly hits the over. It looks like Cal’s coach celebrates a made Stanford field goal pic.twitter.com/Erjp7Mr9Z3 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 20, 2022

Spiderman meme

Last but not least.