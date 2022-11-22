Week 12 Cobs: Six Touchdown Passes, Three Missed Kicks and a Cannon

It’s that time of the week again. Let’s griddy into this week’s cob nominations.
Lil kid hittin the griddy was feelin it at the Clemson Miami game pic.twitter.com/F1oiAfGHaJ— Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) November 19, 2022
Tennessee
Being a top five team in the country and giving up 63 points to Spencer Rattler and the Gamecocks is really bad.
Spencer Rattler is the only player in @GamecockFB history to throw 6 TD passes in a game pic.twitter.com/OCdzDMOxtU— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 20, 2022
South Carolina 63— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 20, 2022
Tennessee 31
A night game in Columbia, SC is a dangerous place. pic.twitter.com/9FSSEhjclq
North Carolina
The Tarheels were up 17-0 until disaster struck. The Yellowjackets swarmed back in the second half to sting the ‘Heels.
Georgia Tech scored 21 unanswered points to stun No. 13 UNC in Chapel Hill! @GeorgiaTechFB | #ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/7f2WWDtHCt— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 20, 2022
Arizona Quarterback Jayden De Laura and Wide Receiver Dorian Singer
It’s never good when teammates are fighting each other.
November 19, 2022
Florida Quarterback Anthony Richardson
This horrible throw somehow ended up as an interception.
November 19, 2022
Florida Special Teams
This mishap again Vandy proved to be a very costly mistake.
WESLEY. SCHELLING. LONG SNAPPER. TOUCHDOWN!#AnchorDown | #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/bOxpe0YlMY— Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) November 19, 2022
San Jose State Special Teams
Costing the team a shot of winning the game by doing this is worthy of a cob nomination.
San Jose State was called for roughing the kicker and that ends the game! @USUFootball wins 35-31 and the Aggies are bowl eligible!! pic.twitter.com/V0MjcgPNEq— @ (@FTBeard7) November 20, 2022
USC Kicker Denis Lynch
This kicker had a rough night. Thankfully it didn’t cost his team a win.
November 20, 2022
November 20, 2022
Michigan State Kicker Ben Patton
On the other hand, this kicker did cost his team a win.
WE'RE GOING TO OVERTIME IN EAST LANSING ‼️ pic.twitter.com/hS9lBoawUS— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 19, 2022
Michigan State fans aren’t pleased.
Mel Tucker managed to lose to a team that completed only one pass in regulation, and then a second pass in 2OT: pic.twitter.com/NNzfNJIJlI— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 19, 2022
Texas A&M Cannon Crew
Why would you fire off the cannon in front of opposing players?
I’m dying…. @billyliucci @TexAgs @Jmackie00 pic.twitter.com/lRklHqcxYo— Braxton Sherrill (@CoachBSherrill) November 19, 2022
We have an explosive selection of cobs for Week 12 of College Football but unfortunately you can only pick one.
Poll
Who is your Cob Nomination for Week 12?
BONUS
Mike Leach is ready for Thanksgiving.
.@Coach_Leach is ready for Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/TQJmtunz6a— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 19, 2022
RG3 giving a funny shoutout to Yo Muchachos
November 19, 2022
Flipping into the end zone.
HE STUCK THE LANDING @AshOHara10 is at it again folks! #ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/n52hAM24MG— Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) November 20, 2022
Jump pass
November 19, 2022
More Big Sky madness
OOHHHhhh the catch by Logan Hofstedt! pic.twitter.com/e5o68rwyb5— NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) November 19, 2022
Freaky touchdown
You don't see touchdowns like this every day. @maliq_thefreak x @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/7nYnEa248f— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 19, 2022
Crazy ending
Here's the INSANE ending that clinched Boise State a spot in the MWC Championship Game: pic.twitter.com/TJxZyn3KIG— Cover 3 Podcast (@Cover3Podcast) November 20, 2022
Weird ending to ‘The Game’
Still laughing at the ending for the The Big Game. Stanford hits a 61 yard field goal as the clock expires. This shrinks the Cal lead to 27-20. This allegedly hits the over. It looks like Cal’s coach celebrates a made Stanford field goal pic.twitter.com/Erjp7Mr9Z3— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 20, 2022
Spiderman meme
November 20, 2022
Last but not least.
Absolute scenes here at Jordan-Hare Stadium with @AubietheTiger01 and @WKUBigRed. @nocontextcfb @SickosCommittee pic.twitter.com/93iqamMh9e— Jack Patterson (@JPattersonTV) November 19, 2022
