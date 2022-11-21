Huskers in the NFL Week 11

It was a busy week for our former Huskers in the NFL as we got to see the season debut of Ndamukong Suh with the Eagles, Ben Stille making an impact with his new team, while Brett Maher may have to ice his leg after all the work he did on Sunday. Here is a look at how each former Husker did in their Week 11 games.

Samori Toure, Green Bay Packers

Ever since 2nd round pick Christian Watson has returned, Toure’s offensive snaps have gone down. Against the Titans Toure only played four offensive snaps and wasn’t targeted once.

Josh Kalu, Tennessee Titans

It was an up and down game for Kalu who was second on the team with 6 tackles, forced a fumble and nearly had an interception. However Kalu was burned for a deep touchdown by Christian Watson and gave up a couple more receptions down the field.

Ben Stille, Cleveland Browns

Stille was claimed off the Dolphins practice squad by the Browns this week and Stille wasted no time getting heavily involved. While he didn’t register any tackles, Stille played 28 total snaps which was just under half of the defensive snaps for the Browns.

Rex Burkhead, Houston Texans

It was a rough day for the Texans offense as they faced Washington and the number one rush defense in the NFL. With star rookie Damion Pierce struggling you would have thought that the Texas would turn to Burkhead to give them something different, but Rex didn’t get a single touch and only played 9 total snaps.

Maliek Collins, Houston Texans

It was a quiet day for Collins who only had a quarterback hurry on the 3rd play of the game to force the Commanders to punt, but then was only able to collect two tackles the rest of the game.

JoJo Domann, Indianapolis Colts

Domann continues to be a core special teams player but was unable to register any tackles in the Colts loss to the Eagles.

Ndamukong Suh, Philadelphia Eagles

The signings of Linval Joseph & Ndamukong Suh are already paying dividends. They combined for 7 tackles, 5 assists, and 1 sack. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/yWGSOWWZYS — O.J. Spivey (@OJPhilly) November 21, 2022

After sitting out the entire season so far, Suh was signed to the Eagles this week to help their run defense. Suh wasted little time making an impact as he had 3 tackles, a half sack and a quarterback hurry in only 17 total snaps.

Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles

Jurgens played only three special teams snaps as a part of the Eagles field goal and PAT units.

Jack Stoll, Philadelphia Eagles

The absence of Dallas Goedert didn’t mean that Stoll was going to get any extra targets as he only caught one pass for seven yards. Stoll did make another catch a few plays earlier but a penalty negated the catch. Add in a special teams tackle and Stoll had another Jack Stoll type of game.

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders

Abdullah continues to find a role in the Raiders passing attack in his limited snaps. In only 11 offensive snaps, Ameer was targeted four times and ended with 3 catches for just 5 total yards. As a kick returner Abdullah had 3 returns and averaged 23 yards per return.

Luke Gifford, Dallas Cowboys

In what is becoming a trend, Gifford forced another fumble on a punt return to go along with a couple of special teams tackles. Because the Cowboys blew out the Vikings, we also got to see Gifford out there for some defensive snaps but he was unable to make any plays.

Brett Maher, Dallas Cowboys

It was a busy day for Maher in the Cowboys rout of the Vikings. Not only did Maher make all four of his field goals, but he connected from 50, 53 and 60 yards. Add in four extra points and Maher was 0.5 points away from tying the record for most fantasy points by a kicker.

Stanley Morgan, Cincinnati Bengals

Stanley Morgan makes this play. The effort is top notch. https://t.co/htURi73nxB — DarthNoobSaibot (@DarthNoobSaibot) November 21, 2022

When a receiver who played just 8 offensive snaps and whose only tackle was on a 3rd quarter punt receives the game ball, you know it’s based off more. And then you see clips like the one above where Morgan is putting in the extra work to help his teammates succeed.

Cam Taylor-Britt, Cincinnati Bengals

You are starting to see Taylor-Britt come into his own as he gets more and more game reps. Sure Taylor-Britt had a few plays where he was out of position but he made up for it with 12 total tackles which led the team. Bengals fans are beginning to learn and fall in love with the physicality he plays with.

Inactive

Lamar Jackson, Chicago Bears

Brenden Jaimes, Los Angeles Chargers

BYE Week

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Injured Reserve

Nick Gates, New York Giants

Cethan Carter, Miami Dolphins

Randy Gregory, Denver Broncos

Matt Farniok, Dallas Cowboys

Practice Squad

Carlos Davis, Pittsburgh Steelers

Devine Ozigbo, Denver Broncos