Nebraska Beats Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82 -58

It took a second half surge but Nebraska pulled off the win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff 82 to 58 in Lincoln on Saturday.

Nebraska scored first but APB kept close for most of the first half. It was a mixture of poor shooting from Nebraska and good scoring from the Lions that lead the narrative in the first half. APB lead the Huskers 29-36 at half.

Whatever Fred said to the team must have world because Nebraska came out hot on both offense and defense which lead to the Huskers outscoring the Lions 46-19 in the second half. Any concern of an upset was slowly put away as the Huskers forced their will on the Lions as the game came to an end.

In the end there was a bevy of doubled digit scorers for Nebraska. The Huskers were lead by Juwan Gary who had 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists for the Huskers. Next to Juwan was senior guard C.J. Wiltcher who had 15 points, two rebounds, and 3 assists. Off the bench for Nebraska was Wilhelm Breidenbach with 10 points and three rebounds.

The Huskers are currently 3-1 on the season. They head to Orlando on Wednesday for the ESPN Events Invitational where they will face former Big 12 foe Oklahoma at 4:00pm cst.