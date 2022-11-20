Nebraska Volleyball Plays a Ton of Defense to Defeat Purdue

Nebraska 3 vs Purdue 0- 25-22, 25-20, 25-11

Nebraska served aggressively and hit their target locations to force Purdue’s setter off the net. That limited their offense and put a great deal of pressure on Purdue freshman outside hitter, Eva Hudson.

The defense was everywhere for Nebraska. Kenzie Knuckles and Lexi Rodriguez both dug a ton with 14 and 17 digs respectively. They not only dug a lot of balls but they kept rallies going by saving tough balls. Keeping the ball off the floor gives the attackers another chance to terminate the ball.

Nebraska’s outside hitters were effective as Purdue shadowed the middles and that gave the outsides only one blocker to hit against. Madi Kubik had 17 kills as she hit a variety of shots today. She hit off, through over and around the block. Purdue was clearly frustrated with their inability to slow Kubik down.

Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst each earned seven kills. Whitney Lauenstein had an off night offensively with four kills and six errors. She was a key contributor from the service line. She had a run of serves in each of the three sets. Lauenstein also made six digs.

Wisconsin is in town on Friday for a 7 pm start. Wisconsin beat Penn State in five sets last night. Wisconsin plays Nebraska on Friday and Ohio State on Saturday. Nebraska plays Wisconsin on Friday and Minnesota on Saturday. The best four teams in the conference (based on record) play each other on the final weekend of the season. GBR!