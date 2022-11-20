Nebraska Can’t Get That First Down When It Absolutely Needed It - Again and Again and Again and Again

When Nebraska was up 14-9 with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter I made the easiest prediction in the world.

We already know what’s going to happen.



Final score is going to be 17 or 15 to 14 — Nate McHugh (@nmchugh85) November 19, 2022

It’s why I wasn’t surprised or upset by the loss yesterday. Whipple and Co. can only scheme up so much to score a few touchdowns early before the opponents defense makes adjustments.

Then Nebraska cannot rely on it’s offensive line to sustain a drive here and there. Or to actually finish the game.

It is on the offensive line.

That won’t change against Iowa either.

It might be scheme. It is probably development. It is probably also recruiting.

In this league it appears to be that the ones that can get the first down when they absolutely need it are the ones who win games. When was the last time Nebraska got a first down when they absolutely needed it?

Now when was the last time they got it against an elite defense?

No, Nebraska isn’t cursed.

You go 3-9 two seasons in a row with a lot of one-score games when you simply cannot get that first down when you absolutely need it.

Yesterday, with 4:50 left in the fourth quarter I thought that if Nebraska can get two first downs that they win the game.

Instead it was a three and out. First, a two yard loss by Grant. Second, a six yard gain by Grant. Third, an incomplete pass intended for Palmer.

Game. Blouses.

The Morning After

Final take: Nebraska showed fight, but Wisconsin finished - On3

Nebraska showed plenty of fight on Saturday, but in the end, Wisconsin figured out how to finish.

Programs that have a solid foundation usually do. No program in the Big Ten West has won more than the Badgers since the Huskers joined the league. On a day when they were far from their best, Jim Leonhard’s squad figured out the winning formula. Mark Whipple and the NU offense could not, as Wisconsin left Memorial Stadium with a 15-14 victory.

Sipple: Hard to overuse "brutal" in describing latest Nebraska loss

Bill Busch walked slowly to the Nebraska locker room at the game’s end. He stared straight ahead. I can only imagine what was going through his mind. Someone approached to pat him on the back before he entered Memorial Stadium’s northeast tunnel. Husker fans see these types of scenes over and over.

It’s brutal.

Nebraska Football: What we learned from the Wisconsin loss

Nebraska’s losing streak extended to five in a row after falling to Wisconsin 15-14 on Saturday afternoon. The defeat dropped the Huskers to 3-8 on the season.

Here are five of our biggest takeaways from the loss…

Thompson's decision on future will wait till after season

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson was one of several scholarship players who went through Senior Day festivities on Saturday, but their future with the program remains in limbo beyond the Huskers’ regular season finale against Iowa.

Speaking after Saturday’s loss to the Badgers, Thompson said he will evaluate his options following the end of the regular season.

RECAP: Wisconsin inches by Nebraska 15-14 after last-minute touchdown drive - Bucky's 5th Quarter

The Wisconsin Badgers defeated the Nebraska Cornhuskers 15-14, securing their sixth win of the season and becoming bowl-eligible.

While it appeared like a favorable game for Wisconsin, the Badgers never led in the game until their comeback drive late in the fourth quarter, finished by a Graham Mertz quarterback sneak to give them a 15-14 lead.

Nebraska thoughts: Coaching search hangs over familiar drama in home finale - The Athletic

Torment. That’s all this is.

Imagine enduring wind-chill temperatures in the teens to watch a three-win football team build an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter against an opponent it hasn’t beaten in a decade. An uncommon level of dedication is required to support Nebraska in these dark days, but some 40,000 brave souls hung in there Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Wisconsin 15, Nebraska 14.#Huskers lose the 14-3 lead in the fourth. Badgers held a 318-171 yardage edge. — Brian Christopherson (@Husker247BC) November 19, 2022

Final



Wisconsin 15

Nebraska 14



Tired of this offense yet?



Defense fought its guts out. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) November 19, 2022

Such a bad game. Such a bad team. Such a bad program. — Dirk Chatelain (@dirkchatelain) November 19, 2022

This is the worst Wisconsin team of the last 25 years. Maybe the worst Wisconsin team ever.



Doesn't matter. Still can't beat them.



I am just so distraught. I can't believe it. 10 straight years of losses. — HuskGuys (@HuskGuys) November 19, 2022

Program is cursed, plain and simple — Jake Sorensen (@937JakeSorensen) November 19, 2022

Nebraska has played 23 games, in the last 2 years. 14 have been one-possession games. They are 1-13. I don't care so close, so far or whatever. This is an unreal stat. — Gary Sharp (@GarySharp1620) November 19, 2022

The lowest energy and saddest tone we’ve heard from Mickey Joseph. This one is going to sting. #Huskers — Greg Smith (@GregSmithRivals) November 19, 2022

Nebraska officially has a role to potentially play on Black Friday. Spoiler. It’ll take what it can get. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) November 20, 2022