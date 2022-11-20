Nebrasketball: Nebraska Vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Game Thread

Nebraska Vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff Game Thread

Time: 2:30pm CST

Location: Lincoln, NE

TV: BTN

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Radio: Sunday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

He folks, welcome back to Sunday afternoon Nebrasketball. We should have a fun day as the Huskers take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff this wonderful chilly November day. Lions are currently 1-5 are in need of a win. Unfortunately for them, the Huskers need one to. In fact, the Big Red should be pulling all the wins they can get before conference starts.

Hopefully you have hall licked your wounds from the football loss to Wisconsin yesterday and are ready to cheer on the men’s basketball team to a win today.

Go Big Red and Enjoy!