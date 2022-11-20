Nebrasketball: Arkansas - Pine Bluff Preview

Arkansas Pine Bluff Preview

Date: Sunday, November 20th

Time: 2:30pm CST

Location: Lincoln, NE

TV: BTN

Coach: Solomon Bozeman (2nd Season)

Record: 1-5

Odds: Nebraska (-20)

Preview:

(via Huskers.com)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff continues a hectic two-week opening stretch on Sunday with the trip to Lincoln. UAPB is 1-4 on the season heading into a Friday night matchup at Cleveland State. The Golden Lions will play eight games in 15 days to open the season spanning six states (Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Mississippi, Ohio and Nebraska).

UAPB nearly pulled the biggest stunner on opening night, taking a 20-point lead on No. 15 TCU before the Horned Frogs rallied for a 73-72 win. The Golden Lions battled Oklahoma well before dropping a 66-58 contest in Norman.

The Golden Lions, who were picked 11th in the preseason SWAC poll, have been led by fifth-year senior Shaun Doss Jr., who averages 20.8 points per game. Doss, who played his first three years at UAPB, transferred to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville before returning for his super senior season. Kylen Milton has averaged 13.0 points per game over the first five contests.

Nebraska leads the all-time series 5-0, in a series that dates back to 2004, but the teams have not played since a 67-44 Husker win on Nov. 24, 2015. Nebraska is 27-1 all-time against the current members of the SWAC.