Wednesday Flakes Brings You PJ Fleck

Anytime PJ Fleck’s name comes up the theme song to PJ Masks pops in my head. Only, the word masks is replaced with Fleck.

I have kids so the PJ Masks show is something that has come across my radar once or twice in my life.

It’s not fun or enjoyable. Neither is losing to Minnesota.

Nebraska, please beat Minnesota.

Mankilling Mastodons

Minnesota Football: RoWINg to Nebraska - Opponent Preview - The Daily Gopher

The Huskers have a big question mark at quarterback heading into Saturday

Volleyball: No. 4 Nebraska Hosts Indiana Tonight - All Huskers

The Huskers look to remain at the top of the Big Ten standings

Sherman: With Nebraska hurting at QB, it’s nearing time to pick Mickey Joseph or move on - The Athletic

The injury to Casey Thompson means things could get rough for the Huskers and the interim coach's bid for the job.

Gophers’ last victory vs. Nebraska in snowy Lincoln was memorable

The last time Tanner Morgan visited Lincoln, Neb., he was impressed by the balmy weather the Nebraska folks were enjoying 10 days into December of 2020.

Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph aims to earn full-time gig - Sports Illustrated

Outsiders might not think he is going to be a Lincoln mainstay, but the former Huskers QB believes his time is now in waking this sleeping football giant.

Joseph’s comments regarding Purdy practice reps raise red flag

Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph’s comments about practice reps lead one to wonder if backup Chubba Purdy was adequately prepared.

Other News From The Sporting World

College Football Playoff Rankings reactions: Clemson overrated, Michigan underrated in first top 25 - CBSSports.com

Undefeated TCU was placed behind one-loss Alabama, but we'll also explain why that was the correct positioning

Peyton Manning-Kirby Smart friendship started on recruiting trip

You never know who you’re going to meet on a recruiting trip. Hey, just ask Peyton Manning and Kirby Smart.

Winners and Losers of the NFL Trade Deadline - The Ringer

A record 10 teams made deals on Tuesday, but not everyone can leave the day feeling happy

The Daily Sweat: Phillies face an enormous Game 4 vs. Astros in World Series

Game 4 is a pivotal one in the World Series.

Michigan State football suspends 4 more players after tunnel violence

Four more Michigan State football players have been suspended in the wake of the violence in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium after Saturday's game.

How Sickos Committee became the internet’s ultimate champion of ugly college football - The Athletic

'We’re the ones who are sick. We’re the ones at the window looking in, going, Ha Ha Ha … Yes! at all these great games.'

Sports newsletter Extra Points bought by news curator D1.ticker

Sports newsletter Extra Points with Matt Brown was acquired by sports news curator D1.ticker in a six-figure cash and equity deal, with Brown staying on as writer.

Mythical Speed Barrier Broken On The Naked Edge - Climbing

The big question was when—or even if— a party would eclipse the 24-minute mark on one of the finest multi-pitch climbs in North America.

A Woman Was Caught Whacking a Golf Ball into the Grand Canyon, and the Feds Aren’t Happy - Outside Online

The latest story of a tourist behaving badly in a national park is a real head scratcher

U.S. women's gymnastics team wins record-breaking world championship

A U.S. women's gymnastics team mixing veterans and new stars won the program's record-breaking sixth consecutive world championships title.

Montana state senator reveals specifics of College GameDay bill | UM Grizzlies | 406mtsports.com

Ellie Boldman discusses potential impacts of ESPN's College GameDay on Missoula, and why her bill belongs in the legislature.

Lane Kiffin buried Jimbo Fisher. Here's why he roasted Texas A&M coach

To publicly criticize or denounce another coach is off-limits. Lane Kiffin made Jimbo Fisher pay for his attack on the Clipboard Wall.

Yellow Journalism

Last Call: Stop Playing Guitar

John Bohlinger’s advice on how to become a better guitar player: stop playing guitar. And learn another instrument, plus other strategies for learning how to break patterns and start thinking about melodies rather than scales, chords, and riffs.

Here is the new Series I bond rate for the next six months

It's still the third-highest rate since the I bonds were first established in 1998.

The Only Crypto Story You Need, by Matt Levine

Where it came from, what it all means, and why it still matters.

Payments are the reason Elon Musk bought Twitter | Fortune

Why does Elon Musk want Twitter? It’s obvious if you connect the dots.

Podcast Schmodcast

Auditory Enlightenment