Instant Sad Reaction: Nebraska Fails Against Wisconsin 15-14

This game entered the fourth quarter with Nebraska leading 14-3.

I thought, “Can Wisconsin score more than 10 points in one quarter?”

Yes.

That’s the answer. Yes, they can.

I want to say I’m dead inside and this didn’t hurt, but that would be a lie.

The offensive line lost the game for Nebraska. There were no holes for Anthony Grant in the running game. There was plenty of leakage in pass protection - it’s lucky Thompson got out of this game without injury. It will take more than one year to build an offensive line, so if you thought a new coach is going to come in and win right away you should adjust your expectations.

What another disappointing ending.

The season is almost over. Nebraska will get a new coach soon. The future will begin.

Be sure to not let this game ruin your Thanksgiving.

