Nebraska WBB Falls to Drake 80-62

The Huskers fell to 2-2 on the season after suffering a second straight loss. In both losses, the Huskers have not looked competitive and did not play their usual brand of defense. I think it is safe to say that Nebraska will not be in the polls next week.

First Quarter

Nebraska opened the game with a 1-0 lead after a Shelley free throw that resulted from an administrative technical because of shot clock problem. After Drake won the tip and got a layup, Markowski knocked down a three to give the Big Red a 4-2 lead just 40 seconds into the game.

After that, it was a back and forth affair with the teams exchanging leads for the first four minutes. Then, Drake opened up a little daylight at 11-7. The lead grew to 16-7 before the Huskers found the hoop again.

The quarter ended with a 21-12 Drake advantage.

Second Quarter

Drake opened the second quarter with a three-pointer to give the Bulldogs their first double-digit lead at 24-12, but Markowski then sparked Nebraska’s biggest rally of the game with five straight points to open a 12-0 run over the next 5:40.

With the game tied at 24-24 with 3:22 left in the half, Drake’s Bair stopped the run with another three-pointer. She scored four more points as part of a 14-2 surge to end the half to retake Drake’s 12-point edge.

Let’s just say the final minute was an absolute disaster for Nebraska.

Drake 38 Nebraska 26

Third Quarter

Markowski opened the second half with another three-pointer to briefly cut Drake’s edge to single digits at 38-29, but Drake responded with a 6-0 run to stay in front 44-29. Even score maintained the 15 point deficit as the Huskers were down 50-35 midway through the third quarter.

The fouls were mounting for Nebraska and Bourne, Weidner, and Moriarty all have three fouls apiece.

Drake continued to grow their lead 60-43 as the clock wound under a minute in the quarter. Allison Weidner picked up her fourth foul - this one was of the offensive variety.

The Bulldogs are shooting 58%. The Husker defense is struggling to put it kindly. The offense is also having a bad day, shooting 31% through three quarters.

Drake 60 Nebraska 45

Fourth Quarter

Drake managed to increase their lead 64-47 in the early going. Issie Bourne picked up her fourth foul.

The lead grew to 19 (68-49) with 6:16 left in the game until Allison Weidner hit two free throws to close the gap. Nebraska put on the full court press and was successful forcing a turnover early.

That was as good as it would get as Drake extended their lead to 22 (73-51) with five minutes left.

Final. Drake 80 Nebraska 62

Final Thoughts and Stats

Alexis Markowski was the only Husker in double digits with 21 points. A trio of Huskers, Shelley, Stewart and Bourne finished with nine points each.

Bourne led the team in rebounds with 11. Stewart had six.

The Huskers finished 5-14 from the three point line and only shot 31% from the field. The Bulldogs finished the game shooting 55.4% from the field, including 9-21 (42.9%) from the three point line.

Nebraska was out-rebounded 42-36. The Huskers forced 20 turnovers while only committing 14 of their own, however the Bulldogs scored 19 points from Nebraska miscues while the Huskers only got 12 points off turnovers.

Next Game

Nebraska hosts Tarleton on Tuesday. Tipoff will be at 6 pm central.