Nebraska Leads Wisconsin 7-0 At Half

Wisconsin won the toss. They deferred. Nebraska started with the ball.

Casey Thompson started the game after missing the two previous games. Nebraska picked up a first down and made it to midfield, but decided to punt on 4th and 3 at midfield. Brian Buschini’s first punt only went 24 yards.

Nebraska forced a three and out on the first Badger possession. Unfortunately, Nebraska defensive back Marques Buford injured his knee and was carted off the field.

Nebraska 7 - 0

The two teams traded possessions twice. Nebraska did a good job of shutting down Wisconsin’s offense, although the Badgers got as far as the Husker 35 before a grounding penalty drove them back to midfield and they punted.

Our beloved Huskers made it to midfield, then punted. Graham Mertz made the mistake Nebraska was looking for, throwing an interception directly to Malcom Hartzog. Hartzog returned the ball to the Wisconsin 37.

Nebraska scored in 8 plays, going 37 yards, in 3:33. Thompson hit Palmer in the end zone for an 11-yard touchdown reception.

Key play of the drive: Thompson hit Travis Vokolek while under pressure. Vokolek slipped and ran past two Bucky defenders to pick up a first down on 3rd and 7.

Nebraska 7 - 0 At Half

Wisconsin failed to score just before half. The Badgers went on a 14-play, 54 yard drive which took 6:21, but Nate Van Zelst missed a 39-yard field goal that was driven in the ground by the stiff wind in the end zones.

The Badgers ran the ball well, but inexplicably started passing as they came closer to the end zone. Mertz completed a 7-yard pass to Jack Eschenbach for 7 yds on 3rd and 5 to get to the Nebraska 21. Three in-completions in a row led to Van Zelst’s missed field goal.