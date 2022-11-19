Nebraska vs Wisconsin - The Game Thread Of Eternal Anticipation

Can we win today?

We have a chance with Casey Thompson at quarterback. The offense might make first downs, might score points, and perhaps, maybe, if the defense cooperates, score more points than Wisconsin.

Date/Time: November 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. CT/Noon ET

Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, Nebraska Capacity: 85,458

Surface: FieldTurf

All-Time Series Record: : Wisconsin leads, 11-4

Series in Lincoln: Tied, 3-3

As Big Ten Foes: Wisconsin leads, 9-1

Last Meeting: Nov. 20, 2021 in Madison, WI, Nebraska 29-Wisconsin 35

Win Streak: Wisconsin, Eight games

TV: The game will be televised on ESPN with play-by-play by Mark jones, analyst Robert Griffin III, and sideline reporter Quint Kessenich. It can be streamed on the ESPN App with a login from your service provider or steaming subscription.

Radio: Huskers sports radio network. The audio can also be streamed live for free at huskers.com. The crew will be: play-by-play Greg Sharpe, analyst Damon Benning, and sidelines Jessica Coody.

Pre- and post-game shows will be hosted by Matt Coatney, Jay Foreman, Bill Doleman, and Ben McLaughlin.

Spanish broadcast will be by Enrique “Kike” Morales and Oscar “El Tico” Monterroso.

Stations are Omaha (KBBX, 97.7 FM); Grand Island (KLIQ, 94.5 FM)

More streaming options: The official Huskers app is available on iTunes and Google Play.

Weather: At kickoff, the temperature is forecast for around 25 degrees with mostly sunny skies and winds at 16 mph out of the northwest. By the end of the game, temps are expected to increase to around 30.

Odds: According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Nebraska is a 12.5-point underdog with the Over/Under set at 38.5.