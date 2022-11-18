Week 12: Odds for every Big Ten Team including Nebraska

I keep trying to stay interested in college football this year, and I will admit, it’s tough. I am interested in Nebraska, but... not as much as I used to be in other teams.

I don’t think I’ve watched more than a few minutes of Pac 12 football, for example. USC vs UCLA should be a really good game. Maybe I’ll watch it.

sigh.

Big Ten Games This Week!

Illinois at #3 Michigan - 11:00 AM - ABC - Michigan by 17.5 - O/U is 41.5

Wisconsin at Nebraska - 11:00 AM - ESPN - Badgers by 10 - O/U is 39.5

Northwestern at Purdue - 11:00 AM - FS1 - Boilers by 18.5 - O/U is 44.5

Indiana at Michigan State - 11:00 AM - BTN - Sparty by 10.5 - O/U is 47

#2 Ohio State at Maryland - 2:30 PM - ABC - Buckeyes by 27.5 - O/U is 63.5

#11 Penn State at Rutgers - 2:30 PM - BTN - No odds given

Iowa at Minnesota - 3:00 PM - FOX - Gophers by 2.5 - O/U is 32

Other Games of Interest!

TCU at Baylor - 11:00 AM - FOX - Horned Frogs by 2.5 - O/U is 57

Texas at Kansas - 2:30 PM - FS1 - Longhorns by 9 - O/U is 63.5

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma - 6:30 PM - ABC - Sooners by 7 - O/U is 66.5

USC at UCLA - 7:00 PM - FOX - Trojans by 2 - O/U is 76

Utah at Oregon - 9:30 PM - ESPN - Utes by 2 - O/U is 61.5

