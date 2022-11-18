Week 12: Odds for every Big Ten Team including Nebraska

I keep trying to stay interested in college football this year, and I will admit, it’s tough. I am interested in Nebraska, but... not as much as I used to be in other teams.
I don’t think I’ve watched more than a few minutes of Pac 12 football, for example. USC vs UCLA should be a really good game. Maybe I’ll watch it.
sigh.
Big Ten Games This Week!
- Illinois at #3 Michigan - 11:00 AM - ABC - Michigan by 17.5 - O/U is 41.5
- Wisconsin at Nebraska - 11:00 AM - ESPN - Badgers by 10 - O/U is 39.5
- Northwestern at Purdue - 11:00 AM - FS1 - Boilers by 18.5 - O/U is 44.5
- Indiana at Michigan State - 11:00 AM - BTN - Sparty by 10.5 - O/U is 47
- #2 Ohio State at Maryland - 2:30 PM - ABC - Buckeyes by 27.5 - O/U is 63.5
- #11 Penn State at Rutgers - 2:30 PM - BTN - No odds given
- Iowa at Minnesota - 3:00 PM - FOX - Gophers by 2.5 - O/U is 32
Other Games of Interest!
- TCU at Baylor - 11:00 AM - FOX - Horned Frogs by 2.5 - O/U is 57
- Texas at Kansas - 2:30 PM - FS1 - Longhorns by 9 - O/U is 63.5
- Oklahoma State at Oklahoma - 6:30 PM - ABC - Sooners by 7 - O/U is 66.5
- USC at UCLA - 7:00 PM - FOX - Trojans by 2 - O/U is 76
- Utah at Oregon - 9:30 PM - ESPN - Utes by 2 - O/U is 61.5
