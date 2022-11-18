Five Heart Podcast 302: A Bowl Game Is Still on the Table

On a brand new Five Heart Podcast, Greg and Jon briefly recap the L in Michigan.

They’ll talk about the upcoming game against Wisconsin and how to avoid losing the last two of the season and finishing 3-9 in back to back seasons. Think about it...5-7 and limping into a bowl game is still a possibility.

Mostly, at least based on recent live shows, the conversation will likely revolve around the general state of the program and the ongoing coaching search as it enters its tenth week (you read that right). And we’ll answer Jon’s question:

Are we as a fanbase being held hostage?