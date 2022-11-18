Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Wisconsin

Are you ready for a Husker victory? I know I am.

You may have thought that there were no more wins coming this season, well you’d be wrong. It’s happening and it’s happening Saturday against Wisconsin.

Here are your reasons why:

#1 NEBRASKA QUARTERBACKS

Last I heard Casey Thompson may be available for the game on Saturday. This is good for Nebraska as the offense has struggled greatly without Thompson at the reins. If he is unable to play Logan Smothers (who I heard was also a bit banged up) or Jarrett Synek will take over for him.

Once again, I say this is a positive. While Wisconsin will surely spend time preparing for Casey Thompson and Logan Smothers, they probably don’t have a lot of Hastings High School video to get a good look at Synek. They just don’t know what is coming their way on Nebraska’s offense.

#2 PLAYERS WILLING TO BALL OUT

I know that the Alante Brown attempted hurdle play was used last week as a defensive play of the week for the Michigan defender, but I think his play is exactly what gets the Huskers a win this week.

If you aren’t sure what I am talking about here it is:

Alante Brown takes a shot to the nuts then gets power bombed with Jim Ross, Jerry Lawler and Vince McMahon commentary added. #NEBvsMICH pic.twitter.com/Nc1PYyxAmW — Chad Baker (@ChadBlue83) November 13, 2022

Nebraska will need players like Brown that put it all on the line to try to will the team to victory. The Huskers will win because they have players that are willing to put the balls to the wall.

#3 TEN YEARS

The last time that Nebraska beat Wisconsin was 2012 when Taylor Martinez and a stout Nebraska defense led a second half comeback to bring the Huskers to a 30-27 victory. It’s time for Nebraska to win again. The ten year anniversary is the best time to do it. The Huskers are going to break their losing streak to Wisconsin this week.

#4 IT’S A BATTLE OF THE INTERIM COACHES

Nebraska is not the only Big Ten team that fired it’s coach mid-season. Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst after starting the season 2-3 and starting Big Ten play 0-2. Defensive Coordinator, Jim Leonhard is now their interim head coach and has gone 3-2 in the five games since taking over.

This is an interim coach versus interim coach game and I’ve got Mickey coming out on top.

#5 PENALTIES

Wisconsin averages one more penalty and nearly twenty more penalty yards per game than Nebraska does. This week Nebraska is going to play sharp and clean and Wisconsin is going to have penalties that cost them the game.

Husker fans you’ve been hanging in there for quite a season and the rewards are coming soon, starting with two victories to end the 2022 season.